Serena Williams asks John McEnroe for ‘respect and privacy’ after rank comments

Serena Williams has no interest in John McEnroe’s thoughts on what would happen if she tried to play on the men’s tennis tour.

Sept 1, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the USA hits to Vania King of USA (not pictured) on day four of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

In a Saturday June 18, 2016 file photo, John McEnroe, Coach to Canada's Milos Raconic, looks across the court as Raconic plays Australia's Bernard Tomic during their semifinal tennis match on the sixth day of the Queen's Championships London. McEnroe wants to see players get fed up that they can't break through against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, that they remain stuck behind Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray heading into Wimbledon.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

Jun 2, 2017; Paris, France; Serena Williams (USA) and Jill Smoller in attendance for the Venus Williams (USA) and Elise Mertens (BEL) (not pictured) match on day six of the 2017 French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland Garros. (Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports)

Jun 2, 2017; Paris, France; Serena Williams (USA), Jill Smoller and Oracene Price in attendance for the Venus Williams (USA) and Elise Mertens (BEL) (not pictured) match on day six of the 2017 French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland Garros. (Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports)

United States' Serena Williams holds her trophy after defeating her sister Venus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Serena Williams has no interest in John McEnroe’s thoughts on what would happen if she tried to play on the men’s tennis tour.

Williams responded Monday via Twitter to comments McEnroe made during a weekend interview with NPR to promote his latest book.

Williams tells McEnroe , “I adore and respect you,” but asks him to “please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based.”

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

McEnroe, a former player and now TV commentator, said Williams is the best women’s tennis player in history — “no question.” But when asked whether she was the sport’s best ever, regardless of gender, he made clear he didn’t think so.

He said he thought Williams could beat some men, “but if she had to just play the circuit — the men’s circuit — that would be an entirely different story.” He said if she tried to be part of the men’s tour, “she’d be like 700 in the world.”

In one of her tweets, Williams wrote : “I’ve never played anyone ranked ‘there’ nor do I have time.”

She added: “Respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby. Good day sir.”

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

On Tuesday, McEnroe was asked on “CBS This Morning” if he wanted to apologize and said “no.”





Williams is taking a break from the tennis tour because she is pregnant. She plans to return to competition in 2018.

The American has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record in the Open era, which began in 1968.

McEnroe won seven major titles.

Vanity Fair cover

Williams is showing off her pregnancy with a nude photo on the cover of the August issue of Vanity Fair.

The tennis superstar is seen in profile with her right arm covering her breasts and her pregnant stomach prominently on display. The magazine unveiled the cover Tuesday.

Serena announced her pregnancy with Reddit co-founder Alexis Olhanian in April. The magazine reports the couple will be married in the fall after the baby is born. Williams tells the magazine she “did a double take” and her heart “dropped” when she saw a positive test because it came just before the Australian Open, which she ended up winning.