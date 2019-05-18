66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Sports

Shadow Ridge advances to Class 4A state softball title game

By W.G. Ramirez Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2019 - 9:24 pm
 
Updated May 17, 2019 - 9:49 pm

Shadow Ridge has been to six state softball tournaments but never had reached the championship game.

Senior Shea Clements changed that with one swing.

The Dixie State-commit blasted a home run to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning to help Shadow Ridge defeat Coronado 7-6 in Friday’s winners bracket final of the Class 4A state tournament at Bishop Gorman.

Yet despite her heroics, Clements refused to steal the spotlight from her team.

“This is not my moment,” she said. “This is our team’s moment. This is our time to go get our state championship. This is our time to get our rings.”

The victory put Shadow Ridge (30-2) in Saturday’s championship game at 12:30 p.m. at Gorman. Coronado (28-9) and Centennial (34-8) play at 10 a.m., with the winner to meet Shadow Ridge.

“It feels so amazing I get to be a part of this and give it to our seniors because we owe it to them,” said sophomore Kyanna Galvan, whose seventh-inning catch in right field helped preserve the win. “It’s just a group effort, and it’s so fun to be a part of.”

Caitlin Covington’s first-inning two-run homer gave the Mustangs a 3-0 lead, but Coronado rallied.

The Cougars scored two in the third inning to pull within 3-2.

Coronado took a 6-3 lead in the fourth on two-run homers from Kaila Angel and Madi Stephens.

The Mustangs then rallied. Jasmine Martin led off the bottom half of the fifth with a walk, and Alyssa Stanley singled. Then, with two outs, Sydney Morgan crushed a three-run homer to tie the score and set the stage for Clements’ decisive shot.

“We just worked so hard to get where we’re at,” Clements said. “We push past our limits. We go the distance that nobody else would go. This is a work-hard team. We push for what we want. And when somebody takes the power away from us, we just gain that power right back and know that we’re gonna fight for what we want. It’s not just given. Everybody is crucial to this team.”

Clements finished 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, and Covington went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.

Angel went 3-for-4 with two runs, three RBIs, a triple and her homer for Coronado, and Ashley Ward was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) protects the puck as San Jose Sharks center M ...
Blues beat Sharks to even series at 2
The Associated Press

Jordan Binnington made 29 saves to set a franchise record with his 10th playoff win this postseason and the St. Louis Blues edged the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Friday night to even the Western Conference final at two games apiece.