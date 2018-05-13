Shadow Ridge, Basic win twice to claim region softball titles

Shadow Ridge defeated Palo Verde twice, and Basic swept Coronado to win their softball region titles Saturday at Bishop Gorman.

The Shadow Ridge Girls Softball team celebrates their win over Palo Verde to clinch the 2018 NIAA Class 4A Sunset Region championship at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Shadow Ridge needed to beat Palo Verde, the defending state champion that was 4-0 against Shadow Ridge this season, including a postseason win Thursday, and the Mustangs needed to do it twice to go to state.

So that’s what they did.

Shadow Ridge beat Palo Verde 3-2 in the early game Saturday at Bishop Gorman, then took a 10-8 decision in the second game to win the Sunset Region softball team and clinch a spot in next week’s state tournament.

“We went through Palo, we were in mentally, we were in physically, and we just did our job,” Shadow Ridge’s Jasmine Martin said. “We played Shadow Ridge softball.”

Martin was 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI and pitched the final two innings for the save. Alyssa Stanley got the win in both games, starting the first and pitching six innings of relief in the second.

In the first game, Shadow Ridge (27-10) surrendered a first-inning run, then took a 3-1 lead into the seventh and left the tying run on second.

In the second game, the Panthers (30-9) jumped to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, which included a three-run homer from Grace Chavez, but the Mustangs answered with six in the second inning. Stanley homered, and Martin and Alisha Schultz each scored twice. Caitlyn Covington had two doubles for Shadow Ridge.

Sunrise Region

Basic won twice to claim its region title, beating Coronado 9-1, then 15-12 to advance to state.

Shelby Basso was lights-out in the first game, allowing five hits and striking out 12. Mikayla Berg was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs for the Wolves (26-11), and Angela Santillanes hit a home run as part of a seven-run seventh inning.

Coronado ace Tatum Spangler left the game with an apparent injury to her pitching arm in the second inning and did not pitch the rest of the day.

In the second game, Berg was 4-for-5 with four runs, and Basso was 3-for-5 with four RBIs as the Wolves outslugged the Cougars (26-10). Alyssa Ferguson scored three times for Basic.

Spangler doubled and scored three times, and teammate Ashley Ward had a homer, three runs and three RBIs. Coronado’s Cierra Sawyer had five RBIs.

