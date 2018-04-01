Shadow Ridge softball finishes seventh in Spring Jamboree

Shadow Ridge scored five runs in the first inning of the seventh-place game of the Spring Jamboree on Saturday and coasted to an 8-2 victory over El Camino Real (California).

Shadow Ridge's Shea Clements (4) slides to third base safely against El Camino Real's Jillian Kelly (2) during the first inning of the softball Spring Jamboree seventh-place game at Majestic Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Angelina Esqueda (6) is short for the ball against El Camino Real during the fifth inning of the softball Spring Jamboree seventh-place game at Majestic Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Tori Nichols (18) slides home late for an out against El Camino Real's Nahnny Sobetzko (33) during the fifth inning of the softball Spring Jamboree seventh-place game at Majestic Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Mia Voges (15) runs home for a run against El Camino Real's Nahnny Sobetzko (33) during the sixth inning of the softball Spring Jamboree seventh-place game at Majestic Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Tori Nichols (15) Mia Voges celebrates her score with Raelyn Kendall (2) against El Camino Real during the first inning of the softball Spring Jamboree seventh-place game at Majestic Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Mariah Castellaonos (9) connects with the ball for a base hit against El Camino Real during the first inning of the softball Spring Jamboree seventh-place game at Majestic Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Jasmine Martin (8) pitches against El Camino Real during the first inning of the softball Spring Jamboree seventh-place game at Majestic Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Jasmine Martin (8) connects for a base hit against El Camino Real during the first inning of the softball Spring Jamboree seventh-place game at Majestic Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Tori Nichols (18) slides home late for an out against El Camino Real's Nahnny Sobetzko (33) during the fifth inning of the softball Spring Jamboree seventh-place game at Majestic Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Mia Voges (15) catches a ground ball before throwing it for an out at first base against El Camino Real during the fifth inning of the softball Spring Jamboree seventh-place game at Majestic Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Angelina Esqueda (6) makes a catch for an out against El Camino Real during the sixth inning of the softball Spring Jamboree seventh-place game at Majestic Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

It took all of three pitches for Shadow Ridge’s softball team to show it meant business. Single, single, walk, and the Mustangs weren’t done.

“It’s setting the tone for the rest of the game, as far as we can tell,” Shadow Ridge coach Julia Meyn said.

The first five hitters reached in the first for the Mustangs, punctuated by an RBI double from Raelyn Kendall. She scored on a single by Angelina Esqueda to complete the scoring, and it was 5-0 before El Camino Real could catch its breath.

Shea Clements was the spark plug for Shadow Ridge. She singled on the game’s first pitch and finished 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI.

“I definitely like going after the first pitch,” Clements said. “It gets myself ahead of the game and makes the pitcher more intimidated.”

Jazmine Martin took a shutout into the sixth inning before allowing back-to-back home runs. She struck out three and allowed seven hits before being lifted in the sixth with nobody out.

Shadow Ridge finished as the top local team in the tournament for the second straight year, after taking third in 2017. The three-day event included Palo Verde, Centennial, Desert Oasis, Sierra Vista, Liberty and Pahrump Valley.

But Meyn wasn’t concerned with that. She said the experience of playing six games against top competition will aid the Mustangs as they enter the stretch run of Northwest League play.

“Experience is definitely the most important thing here,” Meyn said. “That’s what we’re trying to do out here.”

