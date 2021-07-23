AHL Silver Knights to end 2021-22 schedule in new home
The Silver Knights will be in their new arena by the end of their 2021-22 schedule, the team announced Friday.
The Silver Knights are less than nine months away from opening their new home.
The American Hockey League released its schedule Friday but the Henderson portion came with a twist: eight home games will take place at Dollar Loan Center starting April 2. The remaining ones in the Silver Knights’ 68-game regular season will take place at Orleans Arena, where the team played last year.
The Silver Knights will begin their second AHL season Oct. 15 against the Colorado Eagles. The reigning Pacific Division regular-season champions will conclude April 24 against the San Jose Barracuda. The Calder Cup playoff format will be decided in August.
The Silver Knights will play every team in their division eight times in between except for the Abbotsford Canucks, who they will face four times. The Silver Knights will also play the Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs four times each.
All games will be available online at AHLTV and on the radio at KLAV-AM (1230). Local TV information will be released at a later date.
Silver Knights’ 2021-22 schedule
All times Pacific; all dates subject to change
(Home games at Orleans Arena)
October
Oct 15 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 vs. Colorado, 5 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 at Abbotsford, 4 p.m.
Oct. 29 vs. Bakersfield, 11 a.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
November
Nov. 3 vs. Ontario, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Tucson, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Tucson, 7 p.m.
Nov. 10 at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Nov. 12 at Stockton, 7 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Stockton, 6 p.m.
Nov. 19 at Colorado, 6:05 p.m.
Nov. 20 at Colorado, 6:05 p.m.
Nov. 27 vs. Iowa, 1 p.m.
Nov. 28 vs. Iowa, 1 p.m.
December
Dec. 3 at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
Dec. 10 at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Dec. 11 at Rockford, 4 p.m.
Dec. 14 at Tucson, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 15 at Tucson, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 18 vs. Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Dec. 19 vs. Abbotsford, 5 p.m.
Dec. 22 vs. Ontario, 7 p.m.
Dec. 29 at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Dec. 31 at Ontario, 7 p.m.
January
Jan. 1 vs. Bakersfield, 5 p.m.
Jan. 5 vs. San Diego, 7 p.m.
Jan. 7 at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Jan. 8 at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 vs. Stockton, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14 at Ontario, 7 p.m.
Jan. 15 vs. Ontario, 7 p.m.
Jan. 21 at Stockton, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22 at Stockton, 6 p.m.
Jan. 28 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
Jan. 29 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
February
Feb. 2 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.
Feb. 3 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12 at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 at Colorado, 6:05 p.m.
Feb. 16 at Colorado, 6:05 p.m.
Feb. 19 at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Feb. 21 at Tucson, 3 p.m.
Feb. 23 vs. Ontario, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25 vs. San Diego, 7 p.m.
Feb. 26 vs. San Diego, TBD
March
Mar. 4 at Ontario, 7 p.m.
Mar. 5 at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Mar. 12 at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Mar. 13 at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Mar. 16 at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Mar. 18 at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Mar. 19 vs. San Diego, 7 p.m.
Mar. 25 vs. Tucson, 7 p.m.
Mar. 26 vs. Tucson, 3 p.m.
April
Apr. 1 at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
Apr. 2 vs. Bakersfield, 7 p.m.*
Apr. 4 vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.*
Apr. 6 vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.*
Apr. 9 at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Apr. 10 at San Jose, 3 p.m.
Apr. 13 vs. Stockton, 7 p.m.*
Apr. 15 vs. Stockton, 7 p.m.*
Apr. 16 vs. Stockton, 7 p.m.*
Apr. 23 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.*
Apr. 24 vs. San Jose, 5 p.m.*
*At Dollar Loan Center