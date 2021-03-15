Dansk makes 48 saves as Silver Knights beat Gulls

Jimmy Schuldt scored early in the third period and Oscar Dansk made 48 saves.

Jimmy Schuldt scored early in the third period and Oscar Dansk made 48 saves as the Henderson Silver Knights held off the San Diego Gulls on Sunday for a 3-2 American Hockey League victory at FivePoint Arena in Irvine, California.

For Dansk, the 48 saves were a career best, and his performance also marked a San Diego team record — most saves by an opposing goaltender.

Ryan Murphy and Danny O’Regan also scored for the Silver Knights and Jack Dugan had two assists.