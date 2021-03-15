56°F
Silver Knights

Dansk makes 48 saves as Silver Knights beat Gulls

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2021 - 11:44 pm
 
Oscar Dansk (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Oscar Dansk (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jimmy Schuldt scored early in the third period and Oscar Dansk made 48 saves as the Henderson Silver Knights held off the San Diego Gulls on Sunday for a 3-2 American Hockey League victory at FivePoint Arena in Irvine, California.

For Dansk, the 48 saves were a career best, and his performance also marked a San Diego team record — most saves by an opposing goaltender.

Ryan Murphy and Danny O’Regan also scored for the Silver Knights and Jack Dugan had two assists.

