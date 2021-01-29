Deryk Engelland to coach Silver Knights’ preseason game

Recently retired Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland will make his coaching debut Friday in the Silver Knights’ first preseason game at Orleans Arena.

In this March 3, 2019, file photo, Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) looks out at the crowd after the Golden Knights win against the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29, left) chats with defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) during a practice at City National Arena on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Engelland has been filling in for coach Manny Viveiros and his staff since Thursday. His tenure extended into Friday because the organization wants to be cautious, he said.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and a coach entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Thursday. The team’s home game against the St. Louis Blues was postponed as a result.

Viveiros and assistants Joel Ward and Jamie Heward joined Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon on the bench Tuesday for their 5-4 home shootout loss to the Blues. They filled in after a member of the NHL staff tested positive and Knights coaches subsequently self-isolated.

