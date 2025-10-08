Huzzah: Silver Knights offering free parking for home games this season

Fans of the Silver Knights will have more to cheer for this season with the team announcing it will provide free parking for its home games at Lee’s Family Forum.

Silver Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom (30) defends the net during an AHL hockey game against the Bakersfield Condors at Lee's Family Forum on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It’s one of several fan-friendly initiatives the club is rolling out ahead of its season opener in Henderson at 7 p.m. Friday against the Abbotsford Canucks, the defending Calder Cup champion.

The Silver Knights will also have a new food and beverage value menu available at all home games and special food and beverage promotions on certain days of the week.

“Our team has worked diligently this summer to find new ways to bring added value to the Silver Knights experience,” said Gabe Mirabelli, Foley Entertainment Group minor league properties chief business officer, in a statement. “We feel these changes will help give more local families access to our games, and we can’t wait to welcome them to Lee’s Family Forum.”

The Silver Savings Menu will be available at all home games and includes $5 hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, nachos and french fries.

Taco Tuesdays are planned each Tuesday, with two ancho chicken street tacos available for $5 from Nacho Mami.

Every Wednesday fans can celebrate Cheers and Beers night, with $2 cans of Bud Light available for purchase. Two-dollar beer nights will also be available for Military Appreciation Knight (Jan. 3) and during Henderson Winter Games (Feb. 7).

Saturday theme nights will include specialty food and beverage items aligned with the theme of the game.

Sundays will feature a special kid’s meal for $8.99 that includes pizza pockets, a fruit cup and a juice box.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.