Logan Thompson records 1st shutout in Silver Knights win
Logan Thompson continued his stellar play, winning for the eighth time in nine starts.
March 21, 2021 - 3:16 pm
Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots Sunday for his first shutout, leading the Henderson Silver Knights to a 4-0 American Hockey League victory over the San Jose Barracuda at Orleans Arena.
Thompson continued his stellar play, winning for the eighth time in nine starts. He leads the AHL with a 1.56 goals against average and .953 save percentage.
The Silver Knights also got great work from their penalty killers, holding San Jose to 0-for-5 on the power play.
Pavel Dorofeyev, on the power play, Jack Dugan, Danny O’Regan and Tyrell Goulbourne scored for the Silver Knights.
Gage Quinney and Jake Leschyshyn each had two assists.