Logan Thompson records 1st shutout in Silver Knights win

Logan Thompson continued his stellar play, winning for the eighth time in nine starts.

A shot bounces off the goal bar as Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) attempts to defends the goal with Henderson Silver Knights Jack Dugan (8) and Ontario Reign Mikey Eyssimont (21) looking on during the first period of an AHL hockey game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots Sunday for his first shutout, leading the Henderson Silver Knights to a 4-0 American Hockey League victory over the San Jose Barracuda at Orleans Arena.

Thompson continued his stellar play, winning for the eighth time in nine starts. He leads the AHL with a 1.56 goals against average and .953 save percentage.

The Silver Knights also got great work from their penalty killers, holding San Jose to 0-for-5 on the power play.

Pavel Dorofeyev, on the power play, Jack Dugan, Danny O’Regan and Tyrell Goulbourne scored for the Silver Knights.

Gage Quinney and Jake Leschyshyn each had two assists.