Peyton Krebs leaves Silver Knights for junior team

The Knights’ top prospect has left the Silver Knights and is heading back to junior hockey.

The Henderson Silver Knights Peyton Krebs (18) during a team practice at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Peyton Krebs has left the Silver Knights.

The 2019 first-round pick was reassigned to his junior team, the Western Hockey League’s Winnipeg Ice, Sunday before the Silver Knights’ game against the Ontario Reign. Krebs, 20, had one goal and four assists in five games in the American Hockey League.

The forward needed to be in the NHL to avoid going back to juniors thanks to the league’s agreement with the Canadian Hockey League, which includes the WHL. The deal states CHL players are ineligible for professional minor-league hockey unless they turn 20 by Dec. 31 of that season or have played four years of juniors. Krebs turned 20 on Jan. 26.

The Ice will play a 24-game regular season in a hub in Regina, Saskatchewan starting March 12. Krebs has been Winnipeg’s captain the past two seasons and has 128 points in 102 games in that span.

