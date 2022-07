Silver Knights’ 2022-23 season schedule released

The Silver Knights will begin their first full season in the Dollar Loan Center on Oct. 14 against Tucson.

Silver Knights forward Brendan Brisson (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the first period during an AHL hockey game against the Stockton Heat on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Dollar Loan Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Silver Knights will begin their first full season at the Dollar Loan Center with a two-game series against Tucson on Oct. 14 and 15.

The team’s 72-game regular-season schedule was released Thursday by the American Hockey League.

The Silver Knights were 35-28-5 last season, their second in Henderson, to finish sixth in the Pacific Division. They were swept in the first round of the playoffs by Colorado.

The Silver Knights won the Pacific in their inaugural season in 2021.

The team’s full schedule is below:

All times Pacific

October

Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Tucson at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Tucson at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Ontario at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 vs. Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 at San Jose at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 at San Jose at 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 vs. Colorado at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. Colorado at 7 p.m.

November

Friday, Nov. 4 at Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 vs. San Diego at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10 at Abbotsford at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 at Abbotsford at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Tucson at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Tucson at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. Ontario at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20 at Ontario at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Bakersfield at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25 vs. San Jose at 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. San Diego at 5 p.m.

December

Friday, Dec. 2 vs. Coachella Valley at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. Coachella Valley at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Ontario at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9 at Colorado at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 at Colorado at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 vs. San Jose at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16 vs. Abbotsford at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Abbotsford at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 vs. Coachella Valley at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 at Coachella Valley at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at San Diego at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30 vs. San Diego at 7 p.m.

January

Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. San Diego at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at San Jose at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6 at Abbotsford at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 at Abbotsford at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 vs. Ontario at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13 vs. Calgary at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. Calgary at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 vs. Tucson at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 at Colorado at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 at Colorado at 2:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 vs. San Jose at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27 vs. San Jose at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. Calgary at 7 p.m.

February

Friday, Feb. 3 vs. Colorado at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. Colorado at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. Ontario at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 at Tucson at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 at Tucson at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Calgary at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 at Calgary at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. Calgary at 2 p.m.

March

Wednesday, Mar. 1 at San Diego at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 2 vs. Abbotsford at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 4 vs. Abbotsford at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 8 at Coachella Valley at 7 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 10 at San Diego at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 11 at San Diego at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 15 at San Jose at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Mar. 17 at Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

Saturday Mar. 18 vs. Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 24 vs. Coachella Valley at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 25 at Coachella Valley at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 29 at Calgary at 6 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 31 at Calgary at noon

April

Wednesday, Apr. 5 vs. Tucson at 7 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 7 vs. Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 9 at Coachella Valley at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 12 at Bakersfield at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 14 at Ontario at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. Ontario at 7 p.m.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.