Silver Knights’ 2023-24 schedule released

The Silver Knights will play their first game under new coach Ryan Craig on Oct. 13 against the Iowa Wild. The full 72-game schedule for 2023-24 has been released.

Henderson Silver Knights forward Brendan Brisson celebrates after assisting on a goal during an AHL hockey game against the Tuscon Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Silver Knights will play their first game under new coach Ryan Craig on Oct. 13 against the Iowa Wild.

Henderson’s full 72-game schedule for its fourth season was released by the American Hockey League on Wednesday. The Silver Knights’ home opener will be Oct. 20 against the San Jose Barracuda at The Dollar Loan Center, and they’ll wrap up the year by playing Bakersfield on the road April 20.

The team will try to return to the playoffs after missing last year for the first time with a 29-38-5 record. Coach Manny Viveiros left the organization afterward, and Craig was hired after spending the last six seasons as a Golden Knights assistant.

The Silver Knights’ broadcast schedule will be released at a later date. Season tickets are available at www.hendersonsilverknights.com/full-season-membership. Information on single-game tickets will be available soon.

The full schedule is below (all times Pacific):

OCTOBER

Fri. Oct. 13 at Iowa 5 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 14 at Iowa 4 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 20 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 21 vs. San Jose 1 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 24 at Bakersfield 6:30 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 25 at San Jose 7 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 27 vs. Ontario 11 a.m.

Sun. Oct. 29 vs. San Diego 1 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Fri. Nov. 3 at Abbotsford 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 4 at Abbotsford 7 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 7 at Colorado 6:05 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 8 at Colorado 6:05 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 15 vs. Coachella Valley 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 17 vs. Abbotsford 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 18 vs. Abbotsford 3 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 21 at Bakersfield 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 25 vs. Tucson 3 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 26 vs. Tucson 5 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 29 vs. Bakersfield 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Fri. Dec. 1 vs. Calgary 7 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 3 vs. Calgary 5 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 6 at Ontario 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 8 at San Jose 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 9 at San Jose 6 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 13 at Ontario 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 16 at San Diego 6 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 20 vs. Coachella Valley 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 22 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 23 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 27 at Bakersfield 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 30 vs. Ontario 7 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 31 at Ontario 5 p.m.

JANUARY

Wed. Jan. 3 vs. San Diego 7 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 5 at Calgary 6 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 6 at Calgary 6 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 12 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 13 vs. Milwaukee 3 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 15 at Coachella Valley 5 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 17 at Coachella Valley 7 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 19 at Tucson 6 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 20 at Tucson 6 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 24 vs. Coachella Valley 7 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 26 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 27 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Fri. Feb. 2 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 3 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 9 at Ontario 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 10 at Coachella Valley 6 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 17 at San Diego 6 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 18 at Coachella Valley 5 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 23 at Colorado 6:05 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 24 at Colorado 6:05 p.m.

MARCH

Fri. Mar. 1 vs. Tucson 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 2 vs. Tucson 7 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 6 vs. Bakersfield 7:00

Fri. Mar. 8 vs. Abbotsford 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 9 vs. Abbotsford 3 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 12 at Tucson 6:30 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 13 at Tucson 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 16 at Abbotsford 7 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 17 at Abbotsford 4 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 23 at Milwaukee 4 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 24 at Milwaukee 1 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 29 vs. Bakersfield 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 30 vs. Coachella Valley 7 p.m.

APRIL

Wed. Apr. 3 vs. Ontario 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 6 vs. Colorado 1 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 7 vs.Colorado 1 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 10 at San Jose 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 13 vs. Ontario 7 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 19 vs. Bakersfield 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 20 at Bakersfield 7 p.m.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.