Silver Knights approved for fans at Orleans Arena

The Silver Knights were approved to host 15 percent of capacity at Orleans Arena starting with their March 20 game against the San Jose Barracuda.

In this Feb. 6, 2021, file photo, Henderson Silver Knights come together after a win against the Ontario Reign during an AHL hockey game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Silver Knights will soon join the Golden Knights in welcoming fans to their games.

The team was approved to have 15 percent capacity for home games at Orleans Arena starting March 20. The Silver Knights play the San Jose Barracuda at 1 p.m. that day.

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the team’s five March home games. All sales will be conducted at HendersonSilverKnights.com.

The Silver Knights played their first five home games without fans at Orleans Arena. The team is playing there while its future home, the Henderson Events Center, is being constructed.

The Golden Knights were approved to have 15 percent capacity at T-Mobile Arena starting March 1. The team played two games with fans against the Minnesota Wild and had an announced crowd of 2,605 for each game.

The Silver Knights are 10-1, the best start for a first-year franchise in American Hockey League history. They rank first in the AHL in points percentage.

The team’s last game, Monday at the Colorado Eagles, was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols affecting the Silver Knights. They are scheduled to practice Wednesday.

Getting familiar

The Golden Knights and Wild will meet Wednesday for the fourth time in six games, a stretch that has seen them become quite acquainted.

Forward Nicolas Roy said Tuesday each side knows what the other is trying to do. Left wing Max Pacioretty said the same after Monday’s 2-0 loss at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“Tonight was definitely one of those games where you could tell they knew what we were doing oftentimes and we knew what they were doing,” Pacioretty said. “That’s kind of the way playoffs play out. We know that’s a strong team in our division, and they play a playoff game throughout the year.”

McNabb update

Coach Pete DeBoer said defenseman Brayden McNabb will be a game-time decision Wednesday.

McNabb hasn’t played since Jan. 26 because of a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old practiced Tuesday and has been with the Knights during the trip, which began Friday against San Jose.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.