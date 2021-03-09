Silver Knights approved to have fans at Orleans Arena
The team was approved to host 15 percent of capacity at Orleans Arena starting with its March 20 home game against the San Jose Barracuda.
The Silver Knights will soon have fans in the building.
The team was approved to host 15 percent of capacity at Orleans Arena starting with its March 20 home game against the San Jose Barracuda.
The Golden Knights were given the same capacity limit starting with their March 1 home game against the Minnesota Wild.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.