Silver Knights approved to have fans at Orleans Arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2021 - 10:45 am
 
In this Feb. 6, 2021, file photo, Henderson Silver Knights come together after a win against the Ontario Reign during an AHL hockey game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Silver Knights will soon have fans in the building.

The team was approved to host 15 percent of capacity at Orleans Arena starting with its March 20 home game against the San Jose Barracuda.

The Golden Knights were given the same capacity limit starting with their March 1 home game against the Minnesota Wild.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

