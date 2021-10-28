Silver Knights coach diagnosed with prostate cancer

Manny Viveiros has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the Silver Knights coach revealed Thursday during the “HSK Today” radio show.

Henderson Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros speaks during rookie camp press conference at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Manny Viveiros has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the Silver Knights coach revealed Thursday during the “HSK Today” radio show.

Viveiros took a non-COVID medical leave of absence from the American Hockey League team on Oct. 15. Assistant Jamie Heward has served as the interim coach with assistants Joel Ward, Fred Brathwaite and Andrew Doty.

“We’ve been trying at the very early stages a game plan of what we want to do going forward,” Viveiros said. “Now that we have one in place through the doctors, we have an opportunity now to go after this and treat this. I’ve been able to get back to work, which is, for me, a really important part of my life.

“I’m going to be able to do that until about mid-December, and then I’m going to have to take another leave of absence for a short time to have the surgery done.”

Viveiros led the Silver Knights to the Pacific Division title in their inaugural season and a berth in the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals.

The Silver Knights host Bakersfield at 11 a.m. Friday at Orleans Arena as part of a Nevada Day doubleheader with the Golden Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.