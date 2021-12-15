Silver Knights fans bombard Orleans ice with stuffed animals — PHOTOS

Henderson Silver Knights fans were able to join a tradition popular among minor league hockey teams.

Fans throw hundreds of stuffed animals on the ice after the first Silver Knights goal during the “Lucky Launch” charity event benefiting Toys for Tots during an AHL hockey game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

look at those stuffed animals fly 🤩 https://t.co/fwn1qn7dNT — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) December 20, 2021

Christmas came early this year!🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/l1rcIEZIXt — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) December 20, 2021

The team hosted its first teddy bear toss called “Lucky Launch” at The Orleans Arena on Sunday.

We think @HSKLucky7 would like this one ☺️ pic.twitter.com/36U82osuju — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) December 20, 2021

Video on Twitter showed several hundred stuffed animals being tossed over the glass onto the ice after the team’s first goal against the Abbotsford Canucks. The Knights won 3-1.

All stuffed animals collected were to be donated to Toys for Tots.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.