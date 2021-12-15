42°F
Silver Knights fans bombard Orleans ice with stuffed animals — PHOTOS

Hundreds participate in Silver Knights first teddy bear toss
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2021 - 12:02 pm
 
Updated December 19, 2021 - 9:18 pm
Fans throw hundreds of stuffed animals on the ice after the first Silver Knights goal during th ...
Fans throw hundreds of stuffed animals on the ice after the first Silver Knights goal during the “Lucky Launch” charity event benefiting Toys for Tots during an AHL hockey game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Jacqueline Taylor, 10, throws bags of teddy bears on the ice after the first Silver Knights goa ...
Jacqueline Taylor, 10, throws bags of teddy bears on the ice after the first Silver Knights goal during the “Lucky Launch” charity event benefiting Toys for Tots during an AHL hockey game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans bring teddy bears to throw on the ice after the first Silver Knights goal during the &#x20 ...
Fans bring teddy bears to throw on the ice after the first Silver Knights goal during the “Lucky Launch” charity event benefiting Toys for Tots before the start of an AHL hockey game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans throw stuffed animals on the ice after the first Silver Knights goal during the “Lu ...
Fans throw stuffed animals on the ice after the first Silver Knights goal during the “Lucky Launch” charity event benefiting Toys for Tots during an AHL hockey game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Silver Knights mascot “Lucky” throws a teddy bear on the ice after the first Hend ...
Silver Knights mascot “Lucky” throws a teddy bear on the ice after the first Henderson goal during the “Lucky Launch” charity event benefiting Toys for Tots during an AHL hockey game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans bring stuffed animals through security to throw on the ice after the first Silver Knights ...
Fans bring stuffed animals through security to throw on the ice after the first Silver Knights goal during the “Lucky Launch” charity event benefiting Toys for Tots during an AHL hockey game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Silver Knights mascot “Lucky” throws a teddy bear on the ice after the first Hen ...
Silver Knights mascot “Lucky” throws a teddy bear on the ice after the first Henderson goal during the “Lucky Launch” charity event benefiting Toys for Tots during an AHL hockey game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Amelia Simonis, 4, brings a toy elephant to throw on the ice after the first Silver Knights goa ...
Amelia Simonis, 4, brings a toy elephant to throw on the ice after the first Silver Knights goal during the “Lucky Launch” charity event benefiting Toys for Tots before the start of an AHL hockey game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Silver Knights mascot “Lucky,” left, waits to throw a teddy bear on the ice after ...
Silver Knights mascot “Lucky,” left, waits to throw a teddy bear on the ice after the first Henderson goal during the “Lucky Launch” charity event benefiting Toys for Tots during an AHL hockey game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans bring stuffed animals through security to throw on the ice after the first Silver Knights ...
Fans bring stuffed animals through security to throw on the ice after the first Silver Knights goal during the “Lucky Launch” charity event benefiting Toys for Tots during an AHL hockey game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans bring stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the first Silver Knights goal during the & ...
Fans bring stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the first Silver Knights goal during the “Lucky Launch” charity event benefiting Toys for Tots before the start of an AHL hockey game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silver Knights fans were able to join a tradition popular among minor league hockey teams.

The team hosted its first teddy bear toss called “Lucky Launch” at The Orleans Arena on Sunday.

Video on Twitter showed several hundred stuffed animals being tossed over the glass onto the ice after the team’s first goal against the Abbotsford Canucks. The Knights won 3-1.

All stuffed animals collected were to be donated to Toys for Tots.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

