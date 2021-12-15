Silver Knights fans bombard Orleans ice with stuffed animals — PHOTOS
Henderson Silver Knights fans were able to join a tradition popular among minor league hockey teams.
look at those stuffed animals fly 🤩 https://t.co/fwn1qn7dNT
— Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) December 20, 2021
Christmas came early this year!🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/l1rcIEZIXt
— Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) December 20, 2021
The team hosted its first teddy bear toss called “Lucky Launch” at The Orleans Arena on Sunday.
We think @HSKLucky7 would like this one ☺️ pic.twitter.com/36U82osuju
— Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) December 20, 2021
Video on Twitter showed several hundred stuffed animals being tossed over the glass onto the ice after the team’s first goal against the Abbotsford Canucks. The Knights won 3-1.
LAUNCH!!!!!! 🧸🚀 pic.twitter.com/TuYK71CF8s
— Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) December 20, 2021
All stuffed animals collected were to be donated to Toys for Tots.
