Silver Knights fans celebrate Lucky Launch of stuffed toys — PHOTOS

A flurry of furry friends were launched from the stands to the ice by the announced crowd of 4,489.

click to expand photos

A referee holds Silver Knights forward Riley McKay back after an altercation on the ice during a game between the Silver Knights and the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silver Knights forward Matyas Sapovaliv (25) takes control of the puck with pressure from San Diego Gulls defenseman Tristan Luneau (6) during a game between the Silver Knights and the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A plush toy gets stuck in the netting after Lucky Launch during a game between the Silver Knights and the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Knights Guard starts clearing piles of toys from the rink after Lucky Launch during a game between the Silver Knights and the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Toys start flying onto the rink after Silver Knights forward Riley McKay (89) scored the first goal of the game during the second period against San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Piles of toys lay on the ice after Lucky Launch during a game between the Silver Knights and the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Knights Guard starts clearing piles of toys from the rink after Lucky Launch during a game between the Silver Knights and the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silver Knights forward Tanner Laczynski (28) helps shovel piles of toys on the rink during a game between the Silver Knights and the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silver Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan interacts with a fan while shoveling piles of toys on the rink after Lucky Launch during a game between the Silver Knights and the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silver Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan shoves piles of toys into place after Lucky Launch during a game between the Silver Knights and the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silver Knights forward Riley McKay (89), center, starts to organize the piles of toys thrown onto the rink after his goal during a game between the Silver Knights and the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans hold up their toys, to be thrown over the barrier for Lucky Launch during a game between the Silver Knights and the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans hold up their toys, to be thrown over the barrier for Lucky Launch during a game between the Silver Knights and the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Toys start flying onto the rink after Silver Knights forward Riley McKay (89) scored the first goal of the game during the second period against San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans hold up their toys, to be thrown over the barrier for Lucky Launch during a game between the Silver Knights and the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silver Knights forward Kai Uchacz (77) holds a giant stuffed toy dog after Lucky Launch during a game between the Silver Knights and the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Silver Knights celebrated the latest edition of the Lucky Launch on Tuesday night at Lee’s Family Forum.

The highlight of the 1-0 victory over the San Diego Gulls was the annual teddy bear toss event — when the Silver Knights scored their first (and only) goal 4:43 into the second period.

After Riley McKay scored the goal, a flurry of furry friends were launched from the stands to the ice by the announced crowd of 4,489.

The Silver Knights said they collected 5,911 stuffed animals that will be donated to the Salvation Army.