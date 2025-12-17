Silver Knights fans celebrate Lucky Launch of stuffed toys — PHOTOS
The Henderson Silver Knights celebrated the latest edition of the Lucky Launch on Tuesday night at Lee’s Family Forum.
The highlight of the 1-0 victory over the San Diego Gulls was the annual teddy bear toss event — when the Silver Knights scored their first (and only) goal 4:43 into the second period.
After Riley McKay scored the goal, a flurry of furry friends were launched from the stands to the ice by the announced crowd of 4,489.
The Silver Knights said they collected 5,911 stuffed animals that will be donated to the Salvation Army.