Silver Knights’ game postponed because of COVID protocols

The Silver Knights’ game Monday at the Colorado Eagles was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols affecting the team. No makeup date was announced.

The puck drops to start the game between the Henderson Silver Knights and the Ontario Reign during an AHL hockey game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Silver Knights’ game Monday was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols affecting the team.

The Silver Knights were scheduled to play the Colorado Eagles in Loveland to wrap up a three-game series. The teams played Friday and Saturday in Colorado.

A makeup date was not announced.

