Silver Knights’ game postponed because of COVID protocols
The Silver Knights’ game Monday at the Colorado Eagles was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols affecting the team. No makeup date was announced.
Updated March 8, 2021 - 12:19 pm
The Silver Knights’ game Monday was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols affecting the team.
The Silver Knights were scheduled to play the Colorado Eagles in Loveland to wrap up a three-game series. The teams played Friday and Saturday in Colorado.
A makeup date was not announced.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.