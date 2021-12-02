69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Silver Knights

Silver Knights game postponed for COVID protocol

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2021 - 2:59 pm
 
Updated December 2, 2021 - 3:52 pm
Construction workers put the finishing touches on the Henderson Silver Knights logo during a co ...
Construction workers put the finishing touches on the Henderson Silver Knights logo during a construction event hosted by the AHL team at the site of their future arena on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Silver Knights game at Bakersfield was postponed because of American Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league announced Thursday.

The Silver Knights were scheduled to play Friday. No makeup date has been determined.

The Silver Knights’ next game is Dec. 10 at Rockford. Until then, the Silver Knights organization will follow enhanced COVID protocols, as directed by team medical staff and the AHL, , according to a news release.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark
A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark
2
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
3
Man accused of beating girlfriend, injecting her with heroin
Man accused of beating girlfriend, injecting her with heroin
4
Las Vegas teen died from cocaine overdose, coroner rules
Las Vegas teen died from cocaine overdose, coroner rules
5
Woman hits $400K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Woman hits $400K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST