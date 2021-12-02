Silver Knights game postponed for COVID protocol
The Silver Knights game at Bakersfield on Friday was postponed because of American Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league announced.
The Silver Knights game at Bakersfield was postponed because of American Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league announced Thursday.
The Silver Knights were scheduled to play Friday. No makeup date has been determined.
The Silver Knights’ next game is Dec. 10 at Rockford. Until then, the Silver Knights organization will follow enhanced COVID protocols, as directed by team medical staff and the AHL, , according to a news release.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.