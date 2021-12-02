Silver Knights game postponed for COVID protocol

The Silver Knights game at Bakersfield on Friday was postponed because of American Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league announced.

Construction workers put the finishing touches on the Henderson Silver Knights logo during a construction event hosted by the AHL team at the site of their future arena on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Silver Knights were scheduled to play Friday. No makeup date has been determined.

The Silver Knights’ next game is Dec. 10 at Rockford. Until then, the Silver Knights organization will follow enhanced COVID protocols, as directed by team medical staff and the AHL, , according to a news release.

