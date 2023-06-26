Silver Knights get familiar name as 2nd head coach

The Golden Knights made an internal promotion to fill the vacant head coaching position in Henderson.

Vegas Golden Knights assistant coach Ryan Craig directs players during practice at City National Arena on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights assistant Ryan Craig was named the second coach of the Silver Knights on Monday.

Craig, 41, has been with the Knights since their inaugural season. He primarily worked with their forwards and spent different stints running the power play.

Craig replaces Manny Viveiros, who was not retained after going 89-79-11 during the Silver Knights’ first three seasons.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Silver Knights and know we have the ingredients for success in place in Henderson,” Craig said in a statement. “I believe my playing and coaching experiences, highlighted by this year’s Stanley Cup run, have prepared me well for this next step in my career. My family and I thank the Las Vegas community for being so welcoming during the last six years and appreciate the chance to remain here moving forward.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.