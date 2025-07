Silver Knights open 2025-26 season against reigning champs — FULL SCHEDULE

The Silver Knights released their 2025-26 schedule Thursday. They kick off their campaign against the defending Calder Cup champions.

Silver Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom (30) defends the net during an AHL hockey game against the Bakersfield Condors at Lee's Family Forum on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Silver Knights will kick off their sixth American Hockey League campaign by hosting the defending Calder Cup champion Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Lee’s Family Forum.

The team’s full 72-game regular-season schedule was released Thursday. The Silver Knights will play their nine Pacific Division opponents — the Canucks, Bakersfield Condors, Calgary Wranglers, Coachella Valley Firebirds, Colorado Eagles, Ontario Reign, San Diego Gulls, San Jose Barracuda and Tucson Roadrunners — as well as the Central Division’s Texas Stars and Milwaukee Admirals.

The broadcast and promotional schedules will be released at a later date. The Silver Knights were 29-38-5 last season and finished last in the Pacific Division.

Here is their 2025-26 schedule:

Oct. 10 vs. Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Abbotsford, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Ontario, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 vs. San Diego, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. San Diego, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29 vs. Ontario, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 at Abbotsford, 4 p.m.

Nov. 5 vs. San Diego, 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 vs. Calgary, 6 p.m.

Nov. 16 vs. Calgary, 5 p.m.

Nov. 21 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Nov. 28 at Ontario, 7 p.m.

Nov. 29 at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Dec. 5 vs. Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 vs. Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Bakersfield, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Dec. 16 vs. San Diego, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Dec. 21 at Colorado, 2:05 p.m.

Dec. 28 vs. Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.

Dec. 30 vs. Ontario, 7 p.m.

Jan. 3 vs. Colorado, 6 p.m.

Jan. 4 vs. Colorado, 5 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Coachella Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 9 at Ontario, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10 at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Colorado, 2:05 p.m.

Jan. 24 vs. Tucson, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs. Tucson, 5 p.m.

Jan. 28 vs. Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30 at Texas, 5 p.m.

Jan. 31 at Texas, 5 p.m.

Feb. 4 at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 vs. Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

Feb. 7 vs. Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Feb. 14 at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Feb. 15 at San Jose, 3 p.m.

Feb. 20 vs. Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs. Abbotsford, 6 p.m.

Feb. 26 at Coachella Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 vs. Colorado, 6 p.m.

March 1 vs. Colorado, 5 p.m.

March 4 vs. Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

March 6 at Ontario, 7 p.m.

March 8 vs. Ontario, 5 p.m.

March 10 at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.

March 11 at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.

March 14 at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

March 15 at Abbotsford, 4 p.m.

March 17 at Calgary, 6 p.m.

March 19 at Calgary, 6 p.m.

March 21 vs. Texas, 6 p.m.

March 22 vs. Texas, 5 p.m.

March 25 vs. Ontario, 7 p.m.

March 27 at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

March 28 at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

April 3 vs. Tucson, 7 p.m.

April 4 vs. Tucson, 6 p.m.

April 8 at Coachella Valley, 6:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

April 11 vs. San Jose, 6 p.m.

April 14 vs. Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Apr. 17 at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Apr. 18 at Tucson, 7 p.m.

