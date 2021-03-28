61°F
Silver Knights

Silver Knights rally, then hold off Eagles for home win

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2021 - 9:57 pm
 
Lucas Elvenes (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lucas Elvenes (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tomas Jurco and Lucas Elvenes each had a goal and an assist in a four-goal second period and the Henderson Silver Knights held on Saturday night for a 4-3 American Hockey League victory over the Colorado Eagles at Orleans Arena.

Paul Cotter and Jimmy Schuldt also scored for the Silver Knights, who trailed 2-0 before Jurco started the rally with his third goal at 6:59 of the period.

Logan Thompson made 42 saves, including 19 in the third period, in winning for the ninth time in 11 starts.

