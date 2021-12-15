49°F
Silver Knights to host teddy bear toss during Sunday’s game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2021 - 12:02 pm
 
Silver Knights players celebrate a second period goal during an AHL hockey game against the Col ...
Silver Knights players celebrate a second period goal during an AHL hockey game against the Colorado Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

If you are heading to the Silver Knights game on Sunday, bring a teddy bear.

The team is hosting its first “Lucky Launch,” a take on the popular teddy bear toss tradition among minor league hockey teams. Gametime is 4 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring newly purchased stuffed animals to toss on the ice after the Knights score their first goal against the Abbotsford Canucks.

All stuffed animals collected will be donated to Toys for Tots. A limited amount of Lucky stuffed animals will be available for purchase on the concourse at Orleans Arena.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

