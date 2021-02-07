Silver Knights win first game of inaugural AHL season
The Silver Knights, the farm team of the Golden Knights, defeated the Ontario Reign 5-2 Saturday night at Orleans Arena in their first game in the AHL.
One could be forgiven Saturday night for wandering into Orleans Arena and thinking they were at T-Mobile Arena.
The setup was near identical. Towels were draped over the empty seats. Players welcomed visitors to the game via video. The home team skated through smoke to reach the ice. Someone even yelled “Knights!” during the national anthem.
It was a fitting layout for a team that proudly declares itself the Golden Knights’ “lil sib” in its Twitter bio. The Henderson Silver Knights are built in the image of their parent club, and that was clear throughout their American Hockey League debut.
Their in-game presentation is just like the NHL team’s. Their style of play is the same. The Silver Knights even opened their inaugural season with a win, just like the Golden Knights did in 2017.
The Silver Knights defeated the Ontario Reign, the farm team of the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2 at Orleans Arena.
The Silver Knights trailed 1-0 after the first period before their offense exploded in the second. Center Jake Leschyshyn scored the first goal in franchise history 1:41 into the period, and defenseman Jake Bischoff and left wing Dylan Sikura followed suit in the period to give the team the lead.
Center Danny O’Regan scored an insurance goal late in the third period, then added an empty-net goal.
Starting goaltender Logan Thompson made 29 saves, including 10 in the third period. The penalty kill also played a huge role by finishing 4-for-4.
The game started with an energetic, fast-paced first period featuring 22 shots on goal. Reign defenseman Daniel Brickley opened the scoring with 1:06 left in the first period after an assist from 2020 No. 2 overall pick Quinton Byfield.
Leschyshyn wasted no time tying the game in the second, but Ontario center Rasmus Kupari scored 43 seconds later to make it 2-1. Bischoff tie the game again 4:29 into the period after a nice feed from right wing Jack Dugan. It was the first professional point for Dugan, who led Division I men’s college hockey in assists and points last season.
The Silver Knights took the lead with 6:55 left in the second off a one-timer from Sikura, his 32nd AHL goal in 92 games.
That was enough for the Silver Knights. O’Regan sealed the victory by scoring after 2019 first-round pick Peyton Krebs passed to him on a two-on-one with 1:53 remaining.
