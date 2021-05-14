85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Silver Knights

Silver Knights win Pacific Division title in inaugural season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2021 - 9:44 pm
 
Henderson Silver Knights come together after a win against the Ontario Reign during an AHL hock ...
Henderson Silver Knights come together after a win against the Ontario Reign during an AHL hockey game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Henderson Silver Knights clinched the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division title in their first season Thursday with a 5-0 win over Bakersfield at Orleans Arena.

The championship means the Silver Knights will have home-ice advantage throughout the division playoffs. They will host a best-of-three semifinal series at Orleans Arena and would host the best-of-three final.

The Silver Knights copied the Golden Knights in winning their division in their inaugural season. They’re 25-12 with two games remaining.

They entered Thursday needing one win or three overtime or shootout losses to clinch the division in their final series against second-place Bakersfield.

Forwards Pavel Dorofeyev, Danny O’Regan, Jake Leschyshyn and Tomas Jurco, and defenseman Zack Hayes, scored. Goaltender Logan Thompson continued his stellar season by winning for the 16th time in 23 games.

The Silver Knights’ final two regular-season games are Saturday and Sunday against Bakersfield at Orleans Arena.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death
Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death
2
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
3
Las Vegas police find missing toddler’s body
Las Vegas police find missing toddler’s body
4
Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity
Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity
5
Southwest to offer nonstop flights between Las Vegas, Hawaii
Southwest to offer nonstop flights between Las Vegas, Hawaii
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST