Silver Knights win Pacific Division title in inaugural season

Henderson Silver Knights come together after a win against the Ontario Reign during an AHL hockey game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Henderson Silver Knights clinched the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division title in their first season Thursday with a 5-0 win over Bakersfield at Orleans Arena.

The championship means the Silver Knights will have home-ice advantage throughout the division playoffs. They will host a best-of-three semifinal series at Orleans Arena and would host the best-of-three final.

The Silver Knights copied the Golden Knights in winning their division in their inaugural season. They’re 25-12 with two games remaining.

They entered Thursday needing one win or three overtime or shootout losses to clinch the division in their final series against second-place Bakersfield.

Forwards Pavel Dorofeyev, Danny O’Regan, Jake Leschyshyn and Tomas Jurco, and defenseman Zack Hayes, scored. Goaltender Logan Thompson continued his stellar season by winning for the 16th time in 23 games.

The Silver Knights’ final two regular-season games are Saturday and Sunday against Bakersfield at Orleans Arena.

