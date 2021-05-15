Silver Knights youngsters were key to regular-season title

The Henderson Silver Knights Ryan Murphy (24) skates during a team practice at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Henderson Silver Knights’ first regular season ended exactly the way the Golden Knights’ did: with a Pacific Division title.

The Silver Knights clinched first place with a 5-0 win against Bakersfield on Thursday. The championship means the team will host a best-of-three semifinal in the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division playoffs and would host a best-of-three final as well if they advance.

The Silver Knights, like the Golden Knights did in their first year, had to overcome a number of challenges to find early success. But the team can walk away from its inaugural regular season happy with what it achieved after its final game Sunday.

“It was a really good accomplishment for the Silver Knights to win the pennant in their first year,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “And the other thing that I think is even more noteworthy, it’s a really young team. There’s a lot of first-year pros, a lot of second-year pros. … Credit to the coaching staff, but certainly credit to the development of those young players as they’ve had a really good year.”

The Silver Knights weren’t necessarily young by design.

The team did begin the year with some younger prospects, but more played than expected because some veteran players missed games with injuries or call-ups to the NHL. Captain Patrick Brown (nine games played), alternate captain Jake Bischoff (seven), defenseman Carl Dahlstrom (17) and forwards Gage Quinney (19) and Reid Duke (17) were several of the older guys who sat out significant time.

“I can’t remember how often we’ve had the same lineup every single night here,” coach Manny Viveiros said. “I think that makes us as a staff and also the players be able to adapt. If you’re missing three guys, if you’re missing four guys, whatever, nothing fazes you. You just go out and keep going. Luckily, we’re deep enough.”

The Silver Knights persevered despite the absences. They had the fifth-most goals in the AHL entering Saturday and the ninth-best power play. Their firepower was enough to ensure they won’t have to play another road game the rest of the year.

“Just getting into your routine at home is something that’s important for everyone,” defenseman Jimmy Schuldt said. “For us, it’s a big goal that we were able to accomplish.”

New captain

The Silver Knights have a new captain heading into the playoffs. Veteran defenseman Ryan Murphy is sporting the “C” with Brown practicing with the Golden Knights. Brown has been on long-term injured reserve. Viveiros said the team didn’t know “if and when” Brown would play again this season.

Murphy, 28, has 27 points in 35 games for the Silver Knights. The former first-round pick has excelled in the team’s systems and previously was an alternate captain.

“It’s just an easy transition for him,” Viveiros said. “He’s really taken over that leadership as a captain when (Brown) hasn’t been around us. We’re in good hands. We had an outstanding captain when Patrick was here, and we have an outstanding captain here too. The players look up to him and respect him.”

