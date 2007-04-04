Six face charges in store theft; Wolfe, Asiodu not on video

Six individuals with ties to UNLV athletics who are alleged to have been involved in the theft of merchandise from a local Abercrombie & Fitch store were charged Monday, but football players Ryan Wolfe and KC Asiodu were not among them.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the Clark County District Attorney’s office, videotape was not available of the alleged transactions made by Wolfe and Asiodu, so proving a case against either would have been difficult.

However, the complaint stated that Wolfe paid $16.50 for one item on Sept. 10, 2006, and received three others valued at $153.50 for no cost. Asiodu, the complaint said, paid $16.50 for an item the same day and received nine others valued at $430.50.

A theft of more than $250 constitutes a felony in Nevada.

The end of this chapter for Wolfe and Asiodu is positive news for UNLV’s football program. Wolfe was the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year last season after catching 55 passes for 911 yards and five touchdowns. Asiodu started six games at linebacker and made 35 tackles.

Four people were charged with felony theft: football player Channing Trotter, former football player Marques Johnson, track athlete Lekeisha Lawson and cheerleader Rachel Ludwig. The penalty for each is up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Those four as well as track athlete Ernestine Johnson and former football player Chris Hollermeier were charged with conspiracy to commit theft, a gross misdemeanor. The penalty for each is up to one year in the Clark County Detention Center and/or a $2,000 fine.

None of the six people charged had been arrested yet.

UNLV released a statement saying, “While the University believes that the circumstances surrounding these charges did not involve NCAA rules violations, they did result in suspensions of the student-athletes, which have already been imposed and served in accordance with Athletics Department and respective team rules.

“The UNLV Athletics Department and its members will be unable to comment further on these matters until the judicial process is complete.”

Trotter, a reserve wide receiver, was a clerk at the clothing store, located inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. According to the complaint, from Sept. 10 to Nov. 12, 2006, Trotter scanned some items while providing for free others that totaled $3,450. But only $2,216 worth of merchandise could be identified on videotape.

Also, 13 items were not scanned, so the dollar amount of those could not be determined.

According to the complaint, Marques Johnson received $644 in items without paying, Lawson $534.50, Ernestine Johnson $247.50, Hollermeier $151.50 and Ludwig $535.50.

Marques Johnson, a former wide receiver, is still on scholarship, but his career had already ended because of medical reasons. Hollermeier, a former defensive back, played in 2005.

Lawson and Ernestine Johnson are sprinters.