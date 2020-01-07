Skate America to return to Las Vegas in 2020

Skate America will return to Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena after the first of six stops on the Grand Prix schedule was met with big crowds and rave reviews following its first visit to the sports and gaming mecca last year.

Anna Shcherbakova of Russia performs during the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series exhibition Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Skate America will return to Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena on Oct. 23 through 25 after the first of six stops on the Grand Prix schedule was met with big crowds and rave reviews following its first visit to the sports and gaming mecca last year.

Orleans Arena also will host the 2021 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships on Feb. 24 through 27, U.S. Figure Skating announced Monday.

American star Nathan Chen won his third consecutive Skate America title at Orleans Arena last season. Russia’s Anna Shcherbakova beat Bradie Tennell of the U.S. to win the women’s event, China’s Peng Cheng and Jin Yang won pairs, and the American duo of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won their second straight dance title.

Tickets for Skate America will go on sale later this spring.

“We received an overwhelmingly positive response from skaters and fans in regard to their experience at 2019 Skate America,” U.S. figure skating president Anne Cammett said. “The convenience of having the host hotel within a short walk of the Orleans Arena was heavily considered in the decision to return. We also heard good things from the skaters and coaches about the arena, the ice and the professional staff at the Orleans Arena.

“After hosting a successful 2019 Skate America competition, The Orleans and Boyd Gaming are honored to continue the great relationship that has been built with U.S. Figure Skating with its decision to bring Skate America back to the Orleans Arena Las Vegas in 2020,” Rex Berman, executive director of the Orleans Arena, said. “This continues our proud tradition of hosting Olympic-style events, and we cannot wait to welcome these world-class athletes back to the property.”

The complete list of athletes selected to compete at 2020 Skate America and all other 2020 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating events will be announced in June.

The 2021 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships will mark the first time that event has been held in Las Vegas.

The event, which has been held every year since 1984, plays host to the top synchronized skating teams in the country. Over 1,600 competitors from nearly 100 teams will descend on Las Vegas for five days to vie for a U.S. synchronized title. The event is used as a selection event for the ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships.

Ticket information for that event will also be available later this spring.