2 youth soccer tournaments in Las Vegas canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2020 - 6:04 pm
 
Updated March 11, 2020 - 6:11 pm

Two youth soccer tournaments that were scheduled to take place in Las Vegas over the next two weekends have been canceled because of concerns over the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

The FIFA Players Showcase was scheduled for the boys Friday-Sunday, with the girls slated for March 20-22. The event consists of teams of all ages from under-11 to under-19 and college coaches from around the country.

The Nevada Junior Cup was set for this weekend and includes boys and girls teams from ages under-6 to under-15.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

