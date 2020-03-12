2 youth soccer tournaments in Las Vegas canceled

Two youth soccer tournaments set for this weekend in Las Vegas have been canceled amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Two youth soccer tournaments that were scheduled to take place in Las Vegas over the next two weekends have been canceled because of concerns over the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

The FIFA Players Showcase was scheduled for the boys Friday-Sunday, with the girls slated for March 20-22. The event consists of teams of all ages from under-11 to under-19 and college coaches from around the country.

The Nevada Junior Cup was set for this weekend and includes boys and girls teams from ages under-6 to under-15.

