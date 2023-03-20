59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Soccer

Allegiant Stadium set to host CONCACAF Nations Finals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2023 - 11:06 am
 
United States players celebrate after defeating Mexico 1-0 in extra time to win the CONCACAF Go ...
United States players celebrate after defeating Mexico 1-0 in extra time to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Big-time soccer will return to Allegiant Stadium this summer with the CONCACAF Nations Finals.

Slated to take place June 15-18, the multi-day, multi-match event will feature the semifinals of the series, the third place and championship games.

This marks the second major CONCACAF event at Allegiant Stadium, with the Gold Cup Final being held there in 2021. The 2021 Gold Cup Final between the U.S. and Mexico was the fastest sellout in the tournament’s history.

“We all enjoyed an outstanding Gold Cup Final at the same venue in 2021, and I have no doubt the quality of the teams combined with the world-class facility will draw fans from across our region,” CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani said in a statement.

CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) is one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, featuring 41 member nations, divided into three leagues, A, B and C.

The second edition of the CONCACAF Nations Finals began last June with group stage play. The remaining group stage matches are scheduled to take place between March 23-28. The 34 matches will decide the four national teams that will play in the Las Vegas finals.

El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, and Panama are leading the groups in League A, with the U.S., Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico also in contention.

Allegiant Stadium General Manager Chris Wright said he is looking forward to welcoming back the CONCACAF event in June, continuing the facility’s and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s efforts to attract the biggest events to the city’s largest stadium.

“The swell of energy these teams and their fans bring to our facility and the entire city is incomparable, and we look forward to continuing to bring global sporting events like these to Las Vegas alongside our partners at the LVCVA,” Wright said in a statement.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
2
Plane makes emergency landing on US 95
Plane makes emergency landing on US 95
3
A look at the Raiders’ roster 1 week into free agency
A look at the Raiders’ roster 1 week into free agency
4
Stevie Nicks honors Christine McVie in Vegas tour stop
Stevie Nicks honors Christine McVie in Vegas tour stop
5
Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
World Cup 2026 build up begins for Major League Soccer
By Anne M. Peterson The Associated Press

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was already record-breaking, with 36 MLS players making national team rosters — double the league’s players that were in Russia in 2018.

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the mos ...
Pelé, Brazil’s king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
By Tales Azzoni and Mauricio Savarese The Associated Press

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.

 
Messi, teammates forced to fly as millions swarm World Cup champs’ parade — PHOTOS
By Daniel Politi and Almudena Calatrava The Associated Press

A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.

More stories for you
Allegiant Stadium draws nearly 1.7M attendees in 2022
Allegiant Stadium draws nearly 1.7M attendees in 2022
Las Vegas, San Diego front-runners to get next MLS franchise
Las Vegas, San Diego front-runners to get next MLS franchise
Las Vegas confronts obstacles as Super Bowl host
Las Vegas confronts obstacles as Super Bowl host
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix scores official slot machines partner
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix scores official slot machines partner
Tax-funded agency may buy $7M of Formula 1 tickets
Tax-funded agency may buy $7M of Formula 1 tickets
NFL slot machines to touch down on casino floors this fall
NFL slot machines to touch down on casino floors this fall