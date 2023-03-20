Allegiant Stadium set to host CONCACAF Nations Finals

Slated to take place June 15-18, the multi-day, multi-match event will feature the semifinals of the series, the third place and championship games.

United States players celebrate after defeating Mexico 1-0 in extra time to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Big-time soccer will return to Allegiant Stadium this summer with the CONCACAF Nations Finals.

Slated to take place June 15-18, the multi-day, multi-match event will feature the semifinals of the series, the third place and championship games.

This marks the second major CONCACAF event at Allegiant Stadium, with the Gold Cup Final being held there in 2021. The 2021 Gold Cup Final between the U.S. and Mexico was the fastest sellout in the tournament’s history.

“We all enjoyed an outstanding Gold Cup Final at the same venue in 2021, and I have no doubt the quality of the teams combined with the world-class facility will draw fans from across our region,” CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani said in a statement.

CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) is one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, featuring 41 member nations, divided into three leagues, A, B and C.

The second edition of the CONCACAF Nations Finals began last June with group stage play. The remaining group stage matches are scheduled to take place between March 23-28. The 34 matches will decide the four national teams that will play in the Las Vegas finals.

El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, and Panama are leading the groups in League A, with the U.S., Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico also in contention.

Allegiant Stadium General Manager Chris Wright said he is looking forward to welcoming back the CONCACAF event in June, continuing the facility’s and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s efforts to attract the biggest events to the city’s largest stadium.

“The swell of energy these teams and their fans bring to our facility and the entire city is incomparable, and we look forward to continuing to bring global sporting events like these to Las Vegas alongside our partners at the LVCVA,” Wright said in a statement.

