Allegiant Stadium to host MLS, Mexican league tournament final

Fans celebrate a score by Tigres against Cruz Azul during the second half of the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Cruz Azul won 2-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Leagues Cup Final, a tournament that includes teams from MLS and Mexico’s LIGA MX, will be played at Allegiant Stadium the next two years.

This year’s game is Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

Ticket information will be announced later.

Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City SC, Seattle Sounders FC and New York City FC will represent MLS in the tournament, which begins Aug. 10. Tigres, Pumas, Leon and Santos Laguna will compete for LIGA MX, though Chivas could replace Leon.

Cruz Azul defeated Tigres UANL 2-1 in the first final, which was in 2019 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“As the partnership between MLS and LIGA MX continues to grow in the coming years and demonstrate what is possible between our two leagues, the passionate soccer market of Las Vegas is the perfect host for the Leagues Cup Final in 2021 and 2022,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

“The fans of the region have proven their love of the sport throughout the years, including a sellout of the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup Final. We look forward to playing Leagues Cup at Allegiant Stadium, an incredible venue that has quickly become a destination for world-class soccer events.”

