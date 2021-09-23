Club Leon of Liga MX edges Seattle Sounders of MLS — PHOTOS
Club Leon of Liga MX defeated the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer on Wednesday night at Allegiant Stadium in the final of the Leagues Cup.
Club Leon of Liga MX defeated the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer 3-2 on Wednesday night at Allegiant Stadium in the final of the Leagues Cup between the North American and Mexican pro soccer organizations.
Seattle’s Cristian Roldan opened the scoring in the 48th minute after a scoreless first half, butClub Leon then scored three unanswered goals.
Emmanuel Gigliotti scored Club Leon’s third goal in the 85th minute for what proved to be the winning goal.