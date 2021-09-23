Club Leon of Liga MX edges Seattle Sounders of MLS — PHOTOS

Club Leon of Liga MX defeated the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer on Wednesday night at Allegiant Stadium in the final of the Leagues Cup.

LIGA MX's Club Le—n celebrate a win against MLS' Seattle Sounders after the Leagues Cup Final match at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga (3) and León midfielder Víctor Dávila (7) collide during the first half of the Leagues Cup Final match at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero (12) passes as Len midfielder 箧el Mena (13) falls behind him during the Leagues Cup Final match at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Seattle Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe (22) and Len midfielder Santiago Colombatto (22) jump for a header next to Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) during the Leagues Cup Final match at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Seattle Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe (22) guards Len midfielder Jos Rodrguez (8) as he attempts to pass to midfielder Jean Meneses (16) who is guarded by Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo (6) during the Leagues Cup Final match at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) and Len defender Jaine Barreiro (21) eye the ball during the Leagues Cup Final match between MLS' Seattle Sounders and LIGA MX's Club Len at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Len fans celebrate a scored goal during the Leagues Cup Final match between MLS' Seattle Sounders and LIGA MX's Club Len at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero (12) and Len midfielder Vctor Dvila (7) fall to the ground after a header during the Leagues Cup Final match at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Len midfielder 箧el Mena (13) attempts to run through Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo (6) followed by Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero (12) during the Leagues Cup Final match at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Len defender Osvaldo Rodrguez (24) passes during the Leagues Cup Final match against MLS' Seattle Sounders at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) dives to save a shot by Club Len during the Leagues Cup Final match at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Len defender William Tesillo (6) and Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) jump for a header during the Leagues Cup Final match at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Seattle Sounders midfielder Jimmy Medranda (94) and forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) celebrate a goal scored by Ruidiaz during the Leagues Cup Final match against LIGA MX's Club Len at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) heads for the goal as Len defender William Tesillo (6) catches up during the Leagues Cup Final match at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez (28) and Len defender William Tesillo (6) fall down from a header near the goal during the Leagues Cup Final match at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Len fan screams for his team during the Leagues Cup Final match between MLS' Seattle Sounders and LIGA MX's Club Len at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A large group of Seattle Sounders fans cheers during the Leagues Cup Final match between MLS' Seattle Sounders and LIGA MX's Club Len at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo (6) and Len midfielder Luis Montes (10) attempt to head the ball during the Leagues Cup Final match at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Len goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota (30) kicks the ball back into play next to Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) during the Leagues Cup Final match at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Len midfielder 箧el Mena (13) jumps into the arms of forward Emanuel Gigliotti (20) after the team scored a goal during the Leagues Cup Final match against MLS' Seattle Sounders at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Len celebrates after winning the Leagues Cup Final match between MLS' Seattle Sounders and LIGA MX's Club Len at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Len poses for photos in front of fans and with their new trophy after winning the the Leagues Cup Final match between MLS' Seattle Sounders and LIGA MX's Club Len at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Club Leon of Liga MX defeated the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer 3-2 on Wednesday night at Allegiant Stadium in the final of the Leagues Cup between the North American and Mexican pro soccer organizations.

Seattle’s Cristian Roldan opened the scoring in the 48th minute after a scoreless first half, butClub Leon then scored three unanswered goals.

Emmanuel Gigliotti scored Club Leon’s third goal in the 85th minute for what proved to be the winning goal.