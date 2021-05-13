Concacaf announces Gold Cup schedule

Mexico midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring his first goal against the United States during the second half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match in Chicago, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Concacaf, which will play the championship in Las Vegas, announced its Gold Cup schedule on Thursday.

Allegiant Stadium hosts the championship on Aug. 1.

A preliminary round will be July 2-6, the group stage July 10-20 and the knockout rounds July 24-Aug. 1. All matches will be played at 11 stadiums in eight U.S. metropolitan areas.

The U.S. is in Group B with Canada, Martinique and the winner of one of the preliminary rounds. The U.S. will play its group-stage matches beginning July 11 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will host the quarterfinals on July 24-25, respectively. The semifinals will be July 29 at Houston’s NRG Stadium and Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Mexico is the defending champion. The U.S. has won the event six times.

