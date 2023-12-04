Copa America names Las Vegas one of its 14 host cities for 2024

Allegiant Stadium was named one of 14 host venues for the 2024 Copa America, the governing body of South American soccer announced Monday.

Mexico fans cheer for their team before a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match against Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko (18) celebrates after scoring a goal in a match against Manchester United at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, left, races for the ball against Milan defender Théo Hernández (19) during the second half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barcelona fans record and watch as their team has a corner kick during the second half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match against Milan at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Allegiant Stadium will be one of 14 host stadiums for the 2024 Copa America, CONMEBOL — South America’s governing soccer body — announced Monday.

The venue will host group stage games June 26 and 28, as well as a quarterfinal match July 6. The competition, which is held every four years, features 10 countries from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF, the governing body of North American, Central American and Caribbean soccer.

Some of the nations included in next year’s event include reigning World Cup winners Argentina, the U.S., Brazil and Mexico. The group stage draw — which will determine who plays who and when to kick off the tournament — will take place Thursday.

Allegiant Stadium has hosted several high-profile soccer matches since opening its doors. Its been the setting for CONCACAF events like the Gold Cup and Nations League, as well as exhibition matches between some of the largest clubs in the world like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.