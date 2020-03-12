58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Soccer

Coronavirus leads MLS to shut down for 30 days

By Tim Reynolds The Associated Press
March 12, 2020 - 9:12 am
 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the expansion team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season — based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement Thursday.

Inter Miami, co-owned by Beckham and Jorge Mas, had been scheduled to play its home opener Saturday. MLS started its season on Feb. 29 and each of the 26 teams has played two league matches.

Mas told players and coaches late Thursday morning, then held a news conference at the team’s temporary stadium.

Mas says he expects the full 34-match season to be played.

MOST READ
1
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
2
Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants
Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants
3
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
4
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
5
Mayor Goodman says media are ‘destroying’ Las Vegas
Mayor Goodman says media are ‘destroying’ Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Golden Knights forward Mark Stone is interviewed in the locker room at City National Arena in L ...
Coronavirus causes MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS to close locker rooms
By Tim Reynolds The Associated Press

The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis.

 
Las Vegas Lights creating a family culture
By Le’Andre Fox / RJ

The team got its first bonding experience this weekend when the Lights traveled to Utah for a scrimmage with the MLS’ Real Salt Lake.

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach Eric Wynalda has a few words for a player on the bench during th ...
Las Vegas Lights FC to open USL season March 7
By / RJ

The Lights FC will begin its 34-game United Soccer League season March 7 at San Diego Loyal SC before playing its home opener March 14 against Sacramento Republic FC.