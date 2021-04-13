Gold Cup soccer final set for Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 1

The group stage of the months-long tournament featuring 16 national teams, including the U.S., begins in July and runs through August.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Allegiant Stadium’s first major sporting event outside of football will occur this summer with the Concacaf 2021 Gold Cup final taking place at the $2 billion facility Aug. 1.

This final will mark the first Gold Cup soccer match played in Las Vegas in the event’s 30-year history. The final will cap off the tournament that includes the inaugural Concacaf Nations League Finals in June and the Gold Cup Prelims in early July.

The group stage of the months-long tournament featuring 16 national teams, including the U.S., begins in July and runs through August. Mexico is the competition’s most successful team, with eight titles, followed by the USA’s six. Canada has one title, won in 2000.

“At Concacaf we are very excited about this summer’s Gold Cup. We know that Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium will provide a great host city and venue for the final,” said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani in a statement.

“The federations and their teams are looking forward to this tournament with great anticipation. It it is fitting that the regional champion will be crowned in such an outstanding venue and famous city,” added Montagliani.

Additional information on the final, including the start time and ticketing information will be released at a later date.

The Raiders have touted Allegiant Stadium as a premier draw for large sporting events. The Gold Cup final marks the first of many to come, according to Raiders President Marc Badain.

“The Raiders are proud to join Las Vegas in hosting the final of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup at Allegiant Stadium in August,” Badain said in a statement. “The Gold Cup stands out among the many world-class events that will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium, and we are excited to bring Concacaf’s signature event to the sports and entertainment capital of the world.”

The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup is set to kick off with a preliminary round in Miami July 2-6. The prelims will see 12 nations who qualified through their Concacaf Nations League performances fighting for the final three spots in the 16-team Gold Cup Group stage.

The groups break down as followed:

Group A: Mexico, El Salvador, Curacao and Winner Prelims 9.

Group B: USA, Canada, Martinique and Winner Prelims 7.

Group C: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname and Winner Prelims 8.

Group D: Honduras, Panama, Grenada and Qatar.

At the conclusion of group stage play, the top two finishers in each group will advance to a knockout stage, in which the teams on opposite sides of the bracket meet from the quarterfinals until the final.

When the final matchup is set for the Las Vegas showdown, Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, is ready for the city to get back to what it does best after more than a year without a major event.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to host an event of this caliber, and with world-class entertainment, dining, outdoor adventure and sports facilities, we’re confident the teams and their fans will find an unforgettable, Only Vegas experience,” Hill said in a statement.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.