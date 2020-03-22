55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Soccer

Lorenzo Sanz, former Real Madrid president, dies from coronavirus

The Associated Press
March 22, 2020 - 9:24 am
 

MADRID — Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died Saturday from the new coronavirus, his family said. He was 76.

Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus.

Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000, leading the club to two European titles, a Spanish league title and a Spanish Super Cup title.

Under Sanz, Madrid ended a 32-year drought in Europe by winning its seventh European trophy in 1998.

Madrid said Sanz was survived by his wife, Mari Luz, and five children.

More than 24,000 people have been infected with the virus in Spain, with nearly 1,400 deaths.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas’ housing market facing risky times as valley shuts down
Las Vegas’ housing market facing risky times as valley shuts down
2
Control tower at McCarran airport remains closed for third day
Control tower at McCarran airport remains closed for third day
3
With Nevada hospitals short on beds, leaders plan for the ‘unthinkable’
With Nevada hospitals short on beds, leaders plan for the ‘unthinkable’
4
Downtown Las Vegas desolate, lonely, mostly lifeless — PHOTOS
Downtown Las Vegas desolate, lonely, mostly lifeless — PHOTOS
5
City attorney says Las Vegas will not prosecute business shutdown violators
City attorney says Las Vegas will not prosecute business shutdown violators
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Lights FC fans cheer during a United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas ...
USL Championship extends suspension
By Le’Andre Fox / RJ

The USL Championship extended its temporary suspension to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restrictions.

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, Nashville SC fans cheer after the player selections w ...
Coronavirus leads MLS to shut down for 30 days
By Tim Reynolds The Associated Press

Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the expansion team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone is interviewed in the locker room at City National Arena in L ...
Coronavirus causes MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS to close locker rooms
By Tim Reynolds The Associated Press

The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis.

 
Las Vegas Lights creating a family culture
By Le’Andre Fox / RJ

The team got its first bonding experience this weekend when the Lights traveled to Utah for a scrimmage with the MLS’ Real Salt Lake.

Read More