Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to claim a third World Cup title.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, scores his side's first goal passing France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw.