MLS commissioner says Las Vegas is front-runner for league’s 30th team

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said Las Vegas is the front-runner to land the league’s 30th club.

During his State of the League address Garber simply said, “yes” when asked if Las Vegas was in the lead to be the league’s next team.

Garber said talks are still ongoing and include not only Las Vegas, but Phoenix and San Diego and that the city they choose should be announced within the next 10 months.

“We’re making progress as has been announced, or as has been leaked in Las Vegas,” Garber said. “We’re excited about the market as well as the other leagues here in North America.”

A group earlier this year headed by billionaire businessmen Wes Edens and Nassef Sawris filed to trademark Las Vegas Villains, tied to a professional soccer club. Garber said they’re working with Edens on the Las Vegas possibility.

“Wes is a guy that we all have long standing relationships with, by the way he had looked at other MLS clubs over the years,” Garber said. “We’ll continue those discussions and continue to try and get something done with our 30th team… within the next 10 months.”

Oakland Athletics’ possible relocation to Las Vegas will have no impact on the league’s decision on where their 30th club will end up, Garber said.

As far as timing, Garber said he doesn’t envision the league’s 30th club beginning to play in the league in the next couple of years.

“We have not yet determined when that 30th team would start playing,” Garber said. “The 30th team will not be in by 2023 and that’s something everybody should be aware of.

