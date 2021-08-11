NBA team co-owner emerges in bid to bring MLS to Las Vegas

Las Vegas may have another interested party trying to bring a MLS expansion franchise to town.

Las Vegas has another group trying to bring an Major League Soccer expansion franchise to town.

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens is attempting to secure a team, sports business website Sportico reported Wednesday. Edens joins Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and billionaire Seth Klarman, who have previously expressed interest.

The Bucks declined to comment on the report.

MLS is exploring options for its 30th franchise. Sacramento was slated to fill that slot, but key investor Ron Burkle backed out in February and the league re-opened its search. Commissioner Don Garber said in April that Las Vegas, San Diego and Phoenix were three markets on his radar.

The city of Las Vegas talked to The Renaissance Companies Inc., which is backed by Klarman, about a stadium plan downtown but their exclusive negotiating agreement expired in April. That gives the city the ability to talk to other interested parties.

Las Vegas has shown plenty of potential as a soccer town in recent years by hosting large events and the United Soccer League Championship’s Lights FC. The 2019 Leagues Cup Final took place at Sam Boyd Stadium and the 2021 Gold Cup was held at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 1 in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Lights were fifth in USL average attendance in 2019.

“There clearly is a lot of interest in the Las Vegas market and it’s a testament to how well this city supports sports, how well it’s welcomed professional sports and how well they’ve taken to the sport of soccer, including the Lights, including the Gold Cup,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said. “This is a testament to the fans of the local community that there is this level of interest.”

