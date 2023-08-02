Substitute’s wondergoal leads Barcelona past AC Milan — PHOTOS

Ansu Fati came on at halftime and scored the game-winner as Barcelona and AC Milan played in front of almost 39,000 fans Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

Barcelona rallies around forward Ansu Fati (10) after he scored a goal during the second half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match against Milan at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milan forward Christian Pulisic (11) dribbles against Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso (17) during the first half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barcelona fans reject an errant Milan ball during the first half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (8) drives toward the net against Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu (18) during the first half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barcelona fans cheer for players during warmups before a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match against Milan at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (8) attempts a goal while Barcelona forward Fermin Lopez (29) runs to defend during the first half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña (13) jumps to save against Milan during the first half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña (13) prepares to save a shot by Milan forward Rafael Leão (10) during the first half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barcelona fans cheer for their team during warmups before a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match against Milan at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milan forward Olivier Giroud, right, reacts after Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña (13) saved a shot during the first half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milan forward Christian Pulisic, center left, defends against Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso, center right, during the first half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski (9) drives toward the net against Milan defenders Alessandro Florenzi (25) and Malick Thiaw (28) during the second half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan (16) saves a shot by Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, right, during the second half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde, right, attempts a goal against Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan (16) during the second half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati (10) watches his goal score on Milan during the second half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati (10) celebrates after scoring during the second half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match against Milan at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde (3) assists an attempted goal while Milan defender Malick Thiaw, left, reaches to block during the second half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barcelona fans record and watch as their team has a corner kick during the second half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match against Milan at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, left, races for the ball against Milan defender Théo Hernández (19) during the second half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milan defender Simon Kjær (24) heads the ball away from the net while Barcelona forward Ansu Fati (10) looks on during the second half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati struck the ball about as cleanly as possible.

Fati had only been on the field for about 10 minutes. The game between FC Barcelona and AC Milan was scoreless when Fati and Spanish left back Alejandro Balde came on at halftime.

In the 55th minute, Balde picked up the ball near the midfield line on the left wing and drove at the Milan defense before playing the ball to Fati.

The 20-year old chopped the ball back onto his stronger right foot, escaping his defenders, then launched a curled shot past Milan’s French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who was only able to swipe at the ball as it flew by, into the top-right corner.

Fati’s goal was the difference Tuesday, as Barcelona defeated AC Milan 1-0 in front of 38,986 fans at Allegiant Stadium as part of the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour.

Both teams had chances in the first half. Barca named a starting 11 mixed with normal starters and some younger academy prospects, while Milan put out a stronger lineup that included American winger Christian Pulisic.

Barcelona’s best early chance came off a corner kick in the 11th minute. Brazilian winger Raphinha, who scored the only goal in the El Clasico match against Real Madrid at Allegiant Stadium last summer, drove in his cross low and fast toward Milan’s front post.

The ball deflected off several Milan defenders before bouncing out toward Pulisic. However, he wasn’t able to clear the ball, which fell to Barcelona’s French defender Jules Kounde, who lashed the ball through the crowd and beat Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

However, Kounde’s shot couldn’t beat the far post, instead ricocheting off it. AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori then made a huge block on Barcelona winger Ferran Torres’ follow-up attempt on the wide-open goal.

Barcelona’s best chances came through Raphinha on the right wing. He got the better of AC Milan’s French left back Theo Hernandez a few times early, including one run that resulted in Raphinha being brought down in the penalty box, which was ultimately waved away by the referee. However, Hernandez began to lock Raphinha down later in the half.

Milan’s best chance of the first half came in transition, one minute before halftime. A Barcelona giveaway triggered a counterattack for Portuguese winger Rafael Leao. He corralled a long pass, then drove past Kounde to get in on goal.

But Kounde did just enough to force Leao wide and cut down his angle at goal, and his shot ended up going straight at goalkeeper Inaki Pena.

Barcelona almost doubled its lead 11 minutes after after Fati’s goal. Uruguayan right back Ronald Araujo made a gut-busting run up the right wing to aid a Barca counterattack, then scored a headed goal off a cross from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, but he was called offside.

Milan almost tied the match up in the 76th minute. Leao pressured Barcelona into giving the ball away in its own half, then drove toward goal and played a cutback pass to Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. But the 25-year old, alone in front of a wide-open goal, put his shot wide right.

Balde and Fati almost combined for a second goal late in the game as another driving run by the left back led to what was almost a tap-in goal, but Milan’s Danish defender Simon Kjaer slid in to block the shot from point-blank range.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.