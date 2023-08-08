Top 5 soccer games at Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium has hosted some incredible soccer matches since its opening in 2020. Here is Review-Journal’s list of its top-5 soccer matches.

Mexico celebrates after winning a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match against Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Since opening in 2020, Allegiant Stadium has hosted all manner of events. From Raiders games to the Las Vegas Bowl to Bad Bunny, BTS, Taylor Swift and WWE SummerSlam, it has been the backdrop for some of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the city.

It’s also been the host of some incredible soccer games.

Here’s the Review-Journal’s list of the five best soccer games hosted at Allegiant Stadium so far:

5. Chelsea vs. Club America/Juventus vs. Chivas Guadalajara, 2022

Cheating here a little bit by naming two games to the number five spot, but these matches earn their place because of the atmosphere. Many of the games played at Allegiant Stadium since 2020 have been preseason friendlies, which can lack some of the competitive edge and environment which makes soccer so enjoyable.

That wasn’t the case during these two friendlies, held just five days apart in the summer of 2022. They proved Las Vegas has a massive appetite for Liga MX soccer, as Chivas and Club America fans turned the two games into celebrations of the sport.

A combined 78,484 fans poured into Allegiant Stadium for the two games. Chelsea defeated Club America 2-1, while Juventus beat Chivas 2-0.

4. Mexico vs. Jamaica, 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal

Mexico returned to Allegiant Stadium less than a month after suffering an embarrassing defeat on the same pitch. El Tri was looking for redemption, a game away from the Gold Cup Final, but faced an upstart Jamaica squad featuring several Premier League players looking to shake up CONCACAF’s hierarchy.

Instead, Mexico reasserted its place atop the North American soccer pyramid. Striker Henry Martin scored in the second minute, and El Tri produced a dominant 3-0 win on its way to the Gold Cup title.

3. El Clasico, 2022

The biggest game in the world came to Allegiant Stadium in July, 2022 as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona played a preseason match which was anything but friendly in front of 61,299 raucous fans.

A beautiful curled goal by Raphinha helped Barcelona clinch the 1-0 win as both teams fielded strong lineups for the game.

2. USA vs. Mexico, 2023 CONCACAF Nations League semifinal

It may have ended in ignominy after homophobic chanting cut the game a few minutes short, and Mexican fans won’t want any memories of the game entirely, but the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League semifinal between Mexico and the United States is the highest-attended soccer game in Allegiant Stadium’s young history.

The game sold out as 65,000 fans packed in to watch the United States dominate in a 3-0 win behind two goals from Christian Pulisic and another from Ricardo Pepi. The game also included four red cards and nine yellow cards between the teams.

1. USA vs. Mexico, 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final

The first soccer game hosted at Allegiant Stadium was also its best. The game was a competitive match which required extra time to reach a decision in front of 61,514 fans.

Defender Miles Robinson’s headed goal off a free kick in the 117th minute proved the difference as the United States claimed its seventh Gold Cup with the 1-0 win against Mexico.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.