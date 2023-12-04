Top South American soccer competition coming to Las Vegas
Allegiant Stadium was named one of 14 host venues for the 2024 Copa America, the governing body of South American soccer announced Monday.
Allegiant Stadium will be one of 14 host stadiums for the 2024 Copa America, CONMEBOL — South America’s governing soccer body — announced Monday.
The venue will host group stage games June 26 and 28, as well as a quarterfinal match July 6. The competition, which is held every four years, features 10 countries from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF, the governing body of North American, Central American and Caribbean soccer.
Some of the nations included in next year’s event include reigning World Cup winners Argentina, the U.S., Brazil and Mexico. The group stage draw — which will determine who plays who and when to kick off the tournament — will take place Thursday.
Allegiant Stadium has hosted several high-profile soccer matches since opening its doors. Its been the setting for CONCACAF events like the Gold Cup and Nations League, as well as exhibition matches between some of the largest clubs in the world like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.