56°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Soccer

U.S., Mexico to clash in Nations League Finals in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2023 - 4:38 pm
 
The United States celebrate their extra time win against Mexico 1-0 in the Concacaf Gold Cup fi ...
The United States celebrate their extra time win against Mexico 1-0 in the Concacaf Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The U.S. and Mexico men’s national soccer teams will meet again this summer in Las Vegas.

The CONCACAF Nations League Finals will be held June 15 and 18 at Allegiant Stadium. Canada and Panama will play in the first semifinal at 4 p.m. June 15, followed by U.S.-Mexico at 7 p.m.

The final will be at 5:30 p.m. June 18, preceded by the third-place match at 3 p.m.

The U.S. beat Mexico 1-0 in front of 55,000 fans during their previous match at Allegiant Stadium in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in August 2021. The U.S. also beat Mexico 3-2 in the 2021 Nations League Finals championship game in Denver.

The Nations League Finals began with a group stage involving the 41 member associations of CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) divided into three leagues. Those matches occurred between June 2022 and March.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster and start at $45.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
A high-profile restaurant and a downtown brewery close in Las Vegas
A high-profile restaurant and a downtown brewery close in Las Vegas
3
Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking
Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking
4
Familiar Strip buildings demolished to make way for retail complex
Familiar Strip buildings demolished to make way for retail complex
5
Skeletal remains found at Lake Mead identified by coroner
Skeletal remains found at Lake Mead identified by coroner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
World Cup 2026 build up begins for Major League Soccer
By Anne M. Peterson The Associated Press

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was already record-breaking, with 36 MLS players making national team rosters — double the league’s players that were in Russia in 2018.

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the mos ...
Pelé, Brazil’s king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
By Tales Azzoni and Mauricio Savarese The Associated Press

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.

 
Messi, teammates forced to fly as millions swarm World Cup champs’ parade — PHOTOS
By Daniel Politi and Almudena Calatrava The Associated Press

A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.

More stories for you
Allegiant Stadium set to host CONCACAF Nations Finals
Allegiant Stadium set to host CONCACAF Nations Finals
World Cup 2026 build up begins for Major League Soccer
World Cup 2026 build up begins for Major League Soccer
Allegiant Stadium draws nearly 1.7M attendees in 2022
Allegiant Stadium draws nearly 1.7M attendees in 2022
Vegas is back on NCAA’s radar — this time in a good way
Vegas is back on NCAA’s radar — this time in a good way
UConn switches hotels in Las Vegas after rooms unsuitable
UConn switches hotels in Las Vegas after rooms unsuitable
‘Showcasing Las Vegas’: Super Bowl LVIII may help lure new businesses
‘Showcasing Las Vegas’: Super Bowl LVIII may help lure new businesses