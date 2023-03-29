US, Mexico to clash in Nations League Finals in Las Vegas

The U.S. and Mexico men’s national soccer teams will meet again this summer in Las Vegas in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League Finals.

The United States celebrate their extra time win against Mexico 1-0 in the Concacaf Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The CONCACAF Nations League Finals will be held June 15 and 18 at Allegiant Stadium. Canada and Panama will play in the first semifinal at 4 p.m. June 15, followed by U.S.-Mexico at 7 p.m.

The final will be at 5:30 p.m. June 18, preceded by the third-place match at 3 p.m.

The U.S. beat Mexico 1-0 in front of 55,000 fans during their previous match at Allegiant Stadium in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in August 2021. The U.S. also beat Mexico 3-2 in the 2021 Nations League Finals championship game in Denver.

The Nations League Finals began with a group stage involving the 41 member associations of CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) divided into three leagues. Those matches occurred between June 2022 and March.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster and start at $45.

