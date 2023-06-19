USA blanks Canada, wins 2nd Nations League title

Goals from Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun helped the U.S. seal its second CONCACAF Nations League title by beating Canada on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The timing for Folarin Balogun’s goal during the U.S. men’s national team’s 2-0 win over Canada on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium had to be perfect.

Balogun made his debut three days ago after switching his national eligibility from England to the USA. It was fair to assume he would need time to get accustomed to his new teammates.

But in the 34th minute, Team USA won the ball high up the pitch. Midfielder Giovanni Reyna picked it up and drove at the Canada defense before delivering a through ball right to Balogun. The 21-year-old striker timed his run behind center back Scott Kennedy and speared the ball into the net for his first goal for his new country.

Balogun’s goal helped clinch the win and the CONCACAF Nations League title for the U.S.

“I’m just so happy for the team,” Balogun said. “They put a lot into this. I could tell what it meant to them when I came into camp. For us to do this and to be a part of it is just amazing.”

Defender Chris Richards opened the scoring for the U.S. in the 12th minute, while Balogun struck 22 minutes later to seal the scoring in front of approximately 35,000 fans.

USA captain Christian Pulisic, who scored two goals against Mexico on Thursday, was named best player of the Nations League Final, while American Matt Turner won best goalkeeper.

It’s the U.S.’s second consecutive Nations League title, having won both iterations of the competition since its inception in 2019.

It was also its first victory over Canada since July 15, 2021, when it won 1-0 during a Gold Cup match. Team USA drew and lost its past two matchups against its northern neighbors, both in World Cup qualifying.

“I’m absolutely elated for all the guys, all the staff, everyone that continues to put so much into this,” interim coach B.J. Callaghan said. “To have those two performances is just a way for us to show the country and the world how committed and collected we are.”

Canada controlled possession for the entire game. Callaghan replaced suspended midfielder Weston McKennie with 22-year-old Brenden Aaronson, a more attacking option, to pair with Yunus Musah in the midfield pivot behind Giovanni Reyna. The U.S. held only 38 percent possession for the game.

Aaronson’s main job was to help protect right back Joe Scally, brought in to replace the suspended Sergino Dest. Canada tried to attack the young defender early, forcing the ball left to star Alphonso Davies, who played as a winger.

But Aaronson was immediately there to put a body on Davies when he came for the ball, and Scally made sure to contain Davies if he escaped the initial pressure. The U.S. also played a low block, preventing Davies from running in behind.

The Americans were happy to wait for counter-attacking opportunities and set pieces.

Balogun forced a corner in the 12th minute, and Reyna’s cross found Richards, who lost his defender near the penalty spot. Leaping above the crowd for an almost uncontested header, he powered his shot past goalkeeper Milan Borjan for the first goal of his international career.

American set pieces troubled Canada for the entire match. A 28th minute free kick led to Balogun’s first chance on goal, which he headed just wide under pressure from Kennedy. Richards put a poor corner clearance back on target in the 56th minute, forcing Borjan to push his header off the crossbar. Balogun almost scored on the next corner, but Kennedy blocked his shot on the goal line.

Canada was simply unable to generate good shots despite holding so much possession. Its 10 shots came from outside the penalty box. Only three of the U.S.’s 11 shots were from beyond 18 yards.

“There’s something special happening with this team,” Callaghan said.

