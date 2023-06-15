USA, Mexico renew soccer rivalry in Las Vegas

The USA and Mexico will play at Allegiant Stadium Thursday in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.

U.S. men's national soccer team's interim head coach B. J. Callaghan talks to his players during practice in Carson, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

B.J. Callaghan is still very new to this. The United States men’s national team interim coach has only been on the job for a little more than two weeks.

A former assistant with Philadelphia Union of MLS and then the national team, Callaghan knows some of the tricks of the trade. He won’t tip his hand by revealing who he’s considering for his first starting eleven.

He especially won’t do it on the eve of a major rivalry game against Mexico with trophy implications.

“I know it’s my first time being a head coach here,” he said “But I’m not going to reveal the lineup.”

The United States and Mexico reignite their decades-long rivalry at 7 p.m. Thursday when the teams face off in the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League semifinals at Allegiant Stadium. The winner will face the victor of the other semifinal between Panama and Canada, who play at 4 p.m. Thursday, for a chance to win the competition Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Callaghan was an assistant under Gregg Berhalter when the United States defeated Mexico 3-2 in extra time during the 2021 Nations League Final, the inaugural iteration of the competition.

“We’re solely, 100-percent focused on this semifinal match,” Callaghan said. “All the decisions we make are to win this match to get us one step closer to our overall objective, which is winning another Nations League trophy.”

Both teams named strong rosters for the Nations League semifinals. Several members of the United States’ 2022 World Cup roster have been called up, including goalkeeper Matt Turner, defenders Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah, winger Timothy Weah — who scored the United States’ first goal of the World Cup — and star forward Christian Pulisic.

Sixteen of the 23 players called up by Callaghan currently play at European clubs.

Midfielder Tyler Adams, who captained the team in Qatar, is not on the squad.

“It’s definitely going to be a big challenge, as always, against Mexico,” Musah said.

The most intriguing player on Callaghan’s roster may be striker Folarin Balogun. An emerging star at English Premier League club Arsenal, the 21-year-old forward had a breakout season on loan at French side Stade de Reims in Ligue 1.

Balogun, who was born in New York City before moving to England at a young age, scored 21 goals in 37 league appearances during the 2022-23 season. He was originally a youth international for England, but announced he was switching his national team allegiance to the United States May 16.

“He’s just gotten better, sharpened his game even more,” said Musah, who played with Balogun in Arsenal’s youth academy. “He’s become a deadly striker this season. Hopefully, he can carry that on.”

Mexico coach Diego Cocca also named a strong squad for the Nations League. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, the team’s 2014 World Cup hero, has been called up along with other household names like midfielder Edson Alvarez and defender Jesus Gallardo. Midfielder Luis Chavez, whose free kick against Saudi Arabia was one of the best goals of the 2022 World Cup, is also in the squad.

Cocca also has some interesting young players. Defender Julian Araujo, who joined FC Barcelona’s reserve team from MLS club LA Galaxy in February, was included along with winger Santiago Gimenez, who just won the Dutch league with Feyenoord.

Mexican winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, who won the Italian league with Napoli, and all-time leading scorer Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, currently playing for the LA Galaxy, both suffered injuries before the tournament and were not named to the preliminary squad by Cocca for the Nations League.

