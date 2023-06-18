USA missing key players for final at Allegiant against Canada

The USA will be missing two players due to suspension during the CONCACAF Nations League Final against a Canada team motivated to send off one of its most beloved players with a trophy.

Sergino Dest of the United States pushes Gerardo Arteaga of Mexico during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinals soccer match Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Jorge Sanchez of Mexico, left, and Weston McKennie of the United States battle for the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

B.J. Callaghan has some massive gaps in his starting lineup to address.

The United States men’s national team interim coach guided his team past rival Mexico 3-0 Thursday during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals at Allegiant Stadium. But the victory came with a cost.

Late scuffles resulted in straight red cards for two of the Americans’ most important players. Midfielder Weston McKennie and right back Sergino Dest will be suspended for the Nations League Final. However, Callaghan is happy to rely on his depth with a trophy on the line.

“We’re all very confident in the 23 players that are here,” Callaghan said. “A lot of them have been inside our program for awhile, so we expect the mentality that the next man is going to step up.”

The USA and Canada will face off in the Nations League Final at Allegiant Stadium at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Canada and coach John Herdman advanced by defeating Panama 2-0 in the first semifinal. The USA and Callaghan survived a wild semifinal affair with Mexico, which resulted in four red cards, nine yellow cards and ended with both teams playing with just nine players on the pitch.

“This is a final,” Callaghan said. “There’s going to be high intensity, high stakes. We have to meet the level of intensity that’s going to be there. We know we’re going to have to have a high level of competitiveness. The game still has a rivalry feel to it.”

McKennie and Dest’s absence will be noticeable, even if Callaghan has full confidence in his team’s depth. A 24-year-old midfielder who’s played in Europe for the past seven seasons with Juventus, Schalke and Leeds United, McKennie is one of the most experienced players on the USA roster. He’s made 44 appearances and started all four of the team’s 2022 World Cup matches.

His absence puts even more pressure on the USA’s midfield, which was already missing captain Tyler Adams, who suffered a season-ending hamstring injury playing for his club in mid-March, and adds more responsibilities for 20-year-old midfielder Yunus Musah. Midfielder Lucas de la Torre seems the likely candidate to start in place of McKennie.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but I feel like we’re capable,” Musah said.

Similarly, Dest, who spent the past season on loan at AC Milan in Italy from FC Barcelona, plays a crucial role for the USA. He’ll likely be replaced by 20-year-old right back Joe Scally, who plays his club football at Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.

Dest’s experience will be missed against Canada’s formidable left side of the field, as Canada’s best player, Alphonso Davies, normally lines up on the left wing. Davies plays left back for German champion Bayern Munich, but Herdman has played him in several different positions for Canada.

Davies only played 30 minutes in the win against Panama, but scored a goal and almost created several others while linking up with Canada’s formidable strike partnership of Jonathan David and Cyle Larin.

“I don’t know if there are many like him in the world,” Herdman said.

Canada has some added motivation for the Nations League Final. They haven’t won a trophy since claiming the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup and see the Nations League as a catalyst for their development entering the 2026 World Cup.

Additionally, 40-year-old captain Atiba Hutchinson, the country’s all-time appearance leader with 104 caps, announced he will retire from international play following the Nations League Final. Herdman wants to send off the Canadian stalwart with a trophy.

“It’ll be a privilege to spend that night, tomorrow night, with him,” Herdman said. “Our gift to him will be to help him put his hands on that silverware.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.