SOFTBALL: Indian Springs erupts in eighth, tops Pahranagat Valley in semis

Indian Springs rallied for three runs in the top of the eighth inning Friday to top Pahranagat Valley 12-10 in a Class 1A Southern Region softball semifinal in Alamo.

Brandi Bryl broke a 9-9 tie with an RBI single. Tessa Lounsbury added a sacrifice fly, and Courtnee Adin had an RBI double to make it 12-9.

Pahranagat Valley’s Bailee Hosier led off the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run, and the Panthers (16-10) got another runner to third but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Heather Thormahlen was 4-for-5 with a triple and a double, and teammate Kristina Espinoza went 3-for-5 with a triple for Indian Springs (18-7), which advanced to the title game at 10 a.m. today against Tonopah.

The Muckers would have to win twice to earn the title.

Kyla Mortensen and Randi Jones each went 3-for-4 for Pahranagat Valley.

■ Tonopah 11, Sandy Valley 1 — Deanna Van Poucke tossed a one-hitter as the Muckers (15-6) ousted the Sidewinders (1-12).

Andrea Eiseman and Julia Klapper each went 2-for-3 for Tonopah.

■ Tonopah 10, Pahranagat Valley 6 — Alli Friel went 3-for-4 with two triples and four runs from the No. 9 spot in the batting order as the Muckers finished the day by surprising the top-seeded Panthers in the losers’ bracket final.

Meghann Thibodeaux was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Tonopah.

Jones and Kennedy Huntsman each went 2-for-3 for Pahranagat Valley.

CLASS 3A

■ Boulder City 10, Moapa Valley 0 — At Overton, Karlee Koopman pitched a one-hitter to help the Eagles (27-4) to the five-inning win in the Class 3A Southern League Tournament.

Koopman struck out five and walked one and hit a three-run homer for Boulder City, which plays Moapa Valley (7-19) again at 10 a.m. today in the title game. Moapa Valley would have to win twice to earn the title.

■ Moapa Valley 5, Virgin Valley 4 — At Overton, Hannah Leavitt went 1-for-3 with two RBIs as the Pirates edged the Bulldogs to move into the title game.

Virgin Valley scored three runs in the sixth inning and had a runner on with no outs, but Moapa Valley got out of the jam.

Madison Barnard went 2-for-4 for Virgin Valley.

■ Moapa Valley 11, Virgin Valley 5 — At Overton, Tiffany Houston went 2-for-3 with two runs as the Pirates downed the Bulldogs (16-16).

Summer Owens went 3-for-4 with a run for Moapa Valley, which had 11 hits.

Virgin Valley’s Alora Bonner was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

CLASS 2A

■ Lincoln County 5, Needles 2 — At Needles, Melanie Florence went 2-for-3 with a double for the Lynx (21-6-1), who scored five unearned runs to top the Mustangs in the Class 2A Southern League Tournament.

Holly Laswell went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Needles (22-8).

The teams meet again at 10 a.m. today in the championship game. Needles would have to win twice to claim the crown.

■ Needles 8, Mountain View 2 — At Needles, winning pitcher Abby Chandler went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Mustangs past the Saints (9-20) and into the title game.

Annalysa Alonzo was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Mustangs, who had 12 hits.

■ Mountain View 14, Calvary Chapel 7 — At Needles, Lexi Alley was 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two stolen bases to help the Saints eliminate the Lions (11-11).

Jamie Thomas, Simone Anderson and Taylor Cunningham each had four of Mountain View’s 22 hits.

