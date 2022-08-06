95°F
South Summerlin stunned in Junior League Softball World Series semifinals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2022 - 5:27 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Morgan Macek hit a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Georgetown (Michigan) stunned Summerlin South 8-7 in the semifinals of the Junior League Softball World Series on Friday in Kirkland, Washington.

Georgetown, the Central Region representative, advanced to the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday and Summerlin South was eliminated.

In a back-and-forth game, Summerlin South, the West Region representative, led four times. That includes grabbing one-run leads in the seventh and ninth innings, but it couldn’t put Georgetown away.

Ava Koenig was 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, Bella Lenahan was 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored and Charlie Simi drove in three runs for Summerlin South, which had outscored its opponents 55-0 combined in its five previous World Series games.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

